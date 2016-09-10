UI roundup: Volleyball team rebounds with two wins

EUGENE, Ore. â€” Katie Stadick recorded a team-high 11 kills, leading Illinois to a 25-11, 25-18, 25-18 volleyball victory against St. Maryâ€™s (Calif.) on Saturday night. In an earlier match, Ali Bastianelliâ€™s five kills and nine blocks helped Illinois snap a four-match losing streak, as it defeated Belmont 25-9, 25-16, 25-23.



Hardy shows way. Junior golfer Nick Hardy carded a 2-under-par 69 on Saturday, leading Illinois to a second-place tie after the first round of the Wolf Run Intercollegiate in Zionsville, Ind. The Illini and Kentucky were tied at 4-over 288, trailing first-place Purdue by 11 strokes heading into todayâ€™s final round.



Tennis duo stars. Aaron Hiltzik and Aleks Kovacevic each won in singles and doubles in Saturdayâ€™s action at the Puerto Rico Invitational in San Juan.

Hiltzik and Kovacevic teamed up to defeat Georgiaâ€™s Emil Reinberg and Nathan Ponwith 6-3 before securing their singles victories, both in straight sets.



Oakwood alumnus shines. Illinois menâ€™s cross-country placed second at the Bluegrass Invitational on Saturday in Lexington, Ky., behind the efforts of freshman Jon Davis.

Davis, an Oakwood graduate earlier this year, took third on the 8-kilometer course in 24 minutes, 32.7 seconds. Eastern Kentuckyâ€™s Erick Rotich won in 24:30.5. The Illini finished with 47 points, 23 behind winner Eastern Kentucky.



Alcott moves on to tennis semis. Former Illini Dylan Alcott charged into the menâ€™s tennis quad singles semifinals Saturday at the Paralympics, defeating Nick Taylor in straight sets in Rio de Janeiro.

On the track, former Illini Joshua George and Brian Siemann qualified for the T-53 menâ€™s 400-meter finals. George took fifth in Saturdayâ€™s semifinals at 50.11 seconds, while Siemann was eighth at 50.47.

Also on the track, current Illini Chelsea McClammer tied for second in the T-53 womenâ€™s 400 semifinals, clocking 55.42.

In sitting volleyball, the United States womenâ€™s team knocked off Iran 3-0 in preliminary play with the help of Centennial graduate Nichole Millage and former Illini Kari Miller.

In menâ€™s basketball preliminary play, former Illini Brian Bell tallied a game-high 19 points as the United States topped Iran 93-44. Former Illini Nik Goncinâ€™s 15 points werenâ€™t enough for Canadaâ€™s men in a 78-53 loss to Australia. Former Illini Hiroaki Kozaiâ€™s 22 points werenâ€™t enough in Japanâ€™s 67-59 loss to the Netherlands.

And in the preliminary round of womenâ€™s hoops, the U.S. used former Illini Gail Gaengâ€™s eight points to trip up China 70-36. Canada thumped Argentina 73-28 with the help of former Illini Tracey Fergusonâ€™s four points. For Great Britain, former Illini Helen Freeman secured a team-high 14 points in its 50-45 win against Germany.



Points holding firm. Bryson DeChambeau shot a 2-under 68 on Saturday to take the third-round lead in the Web.com Tour Finals-opening DAP Championship at Beachwood, Ohio. DeChambeau was at 8-under 202, 1 stroke ahead of Zack Sucher (68). Former Illini D.A. Points (68) held third at 6 under, while ex-Illini Brian Campbell (73) was tied for 55th at 3 over.