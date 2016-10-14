UI roundup: Branch leads women's cross-country
PEORIA — Denise Branch took 15th place Friday at the Bradley Pink Classic, leading Illinois women’s cross-country to 10th place in the 31-team competition.
Branch’s personal-best 6-kilometer time of 21 minutes, 18.9 seconds led the Illini, who also received top-50 showings from Amanda Fox (32nd in 21:45.0) and Audrey Blazek (41st in 21:52.0).
Illinois finished with 279 points, while team champion Colorado netted 54. Northern Illinois was runner-up with 108 points.
Men’s runners struggle. Dylan Lafond placed 96th in 24 minutes, 59.3 seconds in a 6-kilometer race, pacing Illinois men’s cross-country to 27th place in the 30-team Ed Nuttycombe Invitational. Northern Arizona’s 78 points left them in first overall, well ahead of the Illini (615).
