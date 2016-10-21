UI roundup: Balance tips volleyball match

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois won the serve battle on Friday night against Indiana, with freshman defensive specialist Caroline Welsh serving five aces for the No. 22 Illini. Illinois came out on top in passing, too.



Sophomore setter Jordyn Poulter finished with 35 assists and got double-digit swings from all five of her attackers.



In short, exactly what Illinois coach Kevin Hambly wants, and it added up to a 25-18, 25-19, 25-20 sweep of the Hoosiers.



“I felt like we passed the way we wanted to and moved the way we wanted to,” Hambly said. “You saw the balance we were able to have because of the passing. We kind of spread the wealth around, and that’s how we want to play.”



Freshman outside hitter Jacqueline Quade led Illinois with nine kills. Naya Crittenden had eight, Michelle Strizak and Katie Stadick finished with seven apiece and Ali Bastianelli chipped in six.



“(The Hoosiers) were scrappy,” Hambly said. “If they stayed in rallies, they were tough to deal with. ... I thought our girls did a good job of staying patient in those rallies and taking some good cuts. I thought we stayed in the moment, were very business-like and we took care of business.”



Illinois (14-6, 7-2 Big Ten) will return to action at 7 p.m. Saturday at Huff Hall against No. 24 Purdue (13-7, 3-6).



In men’s cross-country

Lee, Cowlin pace squad. Illinois’ Garrett Lee finished second and Joe Cowlin was third on Friday at the Illini Open.



Lee, a senior, led for much of the 8,000 meters, finishing in 25 minutes, 48 seconds. Cowlin was timed in 25:55.4.



In women’s cross-country

Lipa leads team. Freshman Diane Lipa placed 22nd overall in 19:17.6 in the 5K race to lead Illinois at the Illini Open on Friday.



In men’s tennis

Childers wins twice. Illinois’ Julian Childers, seeded eighth, defeated Illinois State’s Dylan Steffens 6-1, 4-6, 6-1 on Friday at the ITA Midwest Regional Championships in Columbus, Ohio, to advance to the round of 32.



Childers and doubles partner Alex Jesse defeated Illinois-Chicago’s Carl Hedstrom and Niko Wasilewicz 8-7.



In women’s tennis

Doubles teams on roll. Illinois’ Louise Kwong and Ines Vias, the 25th-ranked doubles tandem, received a bye in the first round and defeated Wisconsin’s Kelsey Grambeau and Sydney Rider 8-2 in the second round at the ITA Midwest Regional Championships on Friday in East Lansing, Mich.



Illinois’ Madie Baillon and Jaclyn Switkes, who also received a first-round bye, defeated Wisconsin-Milwaukee’s Hayley Marshall and Alysa Straub 8-5 in the second round.



Illinois’ Alexis Casati and Daniela Pedraza Novak defeated DePaul’s Florence Abbott and Milica Tesic 8-2 in the first round. In the second round, Casati and Pedraza Novak bounced Bowling Green’s Paula Comella and Marharita-Sophia Tavpash 8-3.





