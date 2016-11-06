UI roundup: McFadden wins New York Marathon

NEW YORK — Eritrea’s Ghirmay Ghebreslassie and Kenya’s Mary Keitany won the New York City Marathon on Sunday.

Keitany became the first woman to win three straight titles since Grete Waltz won five straight from 1982 to 1986. She pulled away around the 15th mile and finished with an unofficial time of 2 hours, 24 minutes, 26 seconds, 1 second behind her time last year.

Ghebreslassie finished his debut in New York with a time of 2:07:51.

University of Illinois graduate student Tatyana McFadden won the women’s wheelchair race to sweep the four major marathons for the fourth straight year.

The 27-year-old American finished with an unofficial time of 1:47:43. She completed the Grand Slam by winning in London, Boston, Chicago and New York, extending her record streak to 17 straight wins in major marathons.

McFadden, who won six medals at the Rio Paralympics, took the lead for good at the 15-mile mark and comfortably led the rest of the course to win for the fifth time in New York.



Clark downed in quarterfinals. Freshman Zeke Clark’s run at the Big Ten Individual Championships ended Sunday as the Illinois men’s tennis player dropped a quarterfinal decision. Clark fell to Northwestern’s Jason Seidman 6-2, 6-2.