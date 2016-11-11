UI roundup: Former Illini wins wrestling gold

NEW YORK — Former Illini wrestler B.J. Futrell claimed the gold medal in the 65-kilogram (143 pounds) weight class on Friday night at the Bill Farrell Open, defeating former Ohio State wrestler Hunter Stieber 12-10.

Former UI wrestler Jimmy Kennedy defeated Illini redshirt junior Isaiah Martinez 10-9 in the 70-kg semifinals. Kennedy lost to Jordan Oliver 9-2 in the final.



Badgers sweep UI volleyball. Jordyn Poulter had 25 assists, but host Illinois lost 25-17, 25-18, 25-21 to No. 3 Wisconsin on Friday night in Big Ten volleyball.

The Illini (14-12, 7-8) received 18 digs from Brandi Donnelly.



Lafond advances to nationals. Illinois cross-country runner Dylan Lafond finished fifth in 30 minutes, 27.1 seconds in the 10,000-meter NCAA Midwest Regional on Friday in Iowa City, Iowa, and qualified for the NCAA Championships.

After placing third in the team standings, the Illini have to wait to see whether they will earn an at-large bid to the national meet on Nov. 19 in Terre Haute, Ind.



UI women’s runners done. Senior Valerie Bobart ran a personal-best 6K, finishing in 21:14.5, but the UI women’s cross-country season ended Friday at the NCAA Midwest Regional in Iowa City.