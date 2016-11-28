UI roundup: Smoot, Phillips among award finalists

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois football defensive ends Dawuane Smoot and Carroll Phillips saw their collegiate careers end Saturday, but they’re still being recognized for their contributions to the Illini.

Smoot and Phillips were among 27 ends on the Hendricks Award’s final ballot, announced Monday. The honor, named for former Miami defensive end Ted Hendricks, is given each year to the top defensive end in the nation based on on-field performance, community and school contributions and more.

Phillips finished his senior season with 20 tackles for loss, good for second in the Big Ten. Phillips is one of just seven Illini to reach that mark in a single season.

Smoot contributed 15 tackles for loss in 2016, good for sixth in the conference. He finished his Illini career tied for sixth in school history in the category with 38.5.

The Hendricks Award, which was won by former Illini Whitney Mercilus in 2011, will have a winner announced Dec. 7.



Illini shake up coaches. Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman on Monday announced a reorganization of the coaching staffs for the school’s cross-country and track and field programs, effective at the conclusion of the 2017 outdoor track and field season.

Mike Turk, current Illini men’s track and field coach, will be the head a single coaching staff that will lead Illinois’ men’s and women’s cross-country and track and field programs.

He will carry five full-time assistants as well. Current Illini coaches Adrian Wheatley, Randy Gillon and Jake Stewart will take up three of those spots, with the other two vacancies to be filled in the future.

In citing a reason for the change, Whitman said in a release that Illinois “has been one of only four schools in the Big Ten that has not combined its men’s and women’s track and field and cross-country programs.”