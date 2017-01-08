Change of pace: UI runner builds off freshman season

CHAMPAIGN — Jon Davis found himself in a sea of runners.

This was something he wasn’t used to. The only time he had more than a few runners around him in high school was at large national meets — Foot Locker Nationals and Nike Cross Nationals.

But there he was at the Roy Griak Invitational early in the Illinois men’s cross-country season, running behind more athletes than he could count at the time.

He eventually finished fourth among the Illini and 76th overall in the 8-kilometer race on Sept. 24 at Minneapolis, clocking a time of 26 minutes, 20 seconds.

“I had a whole lot of people in front of me the whole race, and it’s just a whole different feeling,” Davis said. “It feels like everybody’s going fast the whole time. There was definitely a transition phase.”

This is what Davis had been waiting for.



World of difference

A year ago, as a member of the Oakwood High School cross-country and track teams, Davis didn’t even have a synthetic track in the town in which he lived.

He didn’t have a full cross-country team to run with before his senior year, and even then, his teammates were mostly freshmen and sophomores.

Only on days when he ran with his personal coach, Justin Jones, did he have a runner by his side. Less than five times since his freshman year of high school, he estimates, he has run with a large group of runners.

In races, he dominated so much that he rarely had competition. He won the Class 1A state cross-country meet by 45 seconds his senior year, and his time of 13:59 was the best in the state since 2010.

But college has been a different story. Every day during cross-country season, freshman Davis ran workouts with All-American Dylan Lafond, 2015 Big Ten Freshman of the Year Jesse Reiser and a host of other former high school state champions and all-staters.

“I had people in around me dropping me on workouts,” Davis said. “Someone’s always going to be there to push you, which is really big. Seeing your coach every day, he’ll tell you what the plan is today, what we’re doing at what pace, instead of in high school, I would just get a weekly training log and just do what was on that log. I would talk to my coach once or twice a week. But with Coach (Jake) Stewart here every day, it would just remind us what our vision was every day.”

He felt growing pains early in the season. Running 6K, 8K and 10K races — which translate to approximately 3.7, 5 and 6.2 miles, respectively — meant far longer distances than the 3-mile races he was used to in high school.

“There was an adjustment,” Davis said. “I had to learn how to race an 8K. Realizing that everyone at the Division I level is talented is one of the first things you have to do as a freshman, which took me a while.

“Usually in high school I would go to the front at any race and I would be able to control what was happening. But in college, nobody cares. Everybody’s fit, they all do the work and they’ve gotten to the level where they can have a really good day.”



Hitting his stride

By the end of the season, though, Davis felt like his old self. With a larger distance base from the miles he’d put in throughout the season, he could dictate his race strategy the way he wanted.

At the Oct. 30 Big Ten Championships, which were run on the same course as the Roy Griak Invitational, Davis ran a time of 25:07.2, more than a minute faster than he’d run six weeks earlier.

“Towards the end (of the season), I learned how to run my races confidently,” Davis said. “I think just having the miles under my belt and just having the raw fitness, I was able to run the way I wanted to and how I was used to.”

By the national-championship race on Nov. 19, which Illinois qualified for with an at-large bid for the first time in 30 years, Davis was still in the midst of a sea of runners. But this time he felt confident.

After all, he was used to this.

Davis began the race at the LaVern Gibson Championship Course in Terre Haute, Ind., at a conservative pace — a little too conservative he’d say later, even on a relatively slow course.

But by the end of the race, Davis pushed the pace, just like he did in high school. With around 4 kilometers of the 10K race remaining, Davis was in 114th place. Then, he started picking off runners.

“The last 400 or so meters I started to count people that I passed, and I lost track at like 20,” Davis said. “A lot of people were dying on the straightaway.”

Davis finished the 10K race in 30:45.7, good for 80th overall and second on the Illini and among true freshmen.

His individual finish, though, wasn’t what excited him the most. The Illini finished 23rd overall out of 31 teams, and with a strong core of young runners, Davis thinks they have plenty more strong showings ahead.

For Davis, the team aspect of cross-country is relatively new, and that’s what made his freshman season special.

“I wouldn’t have gone to nationals by myself. I think it just helps to experience it with other people,” Davis said. “After the national meet, coach told us that this is the norm for the program now. Making the national meet, that shouldn’t be the end goal. The end goal should be getting top 20 or top 10 at the national meet.

“I think we’re going to gradually get better each year, and hopefully my fifth year will really culminate into something special.”



