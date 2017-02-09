UI roundup: Women's hoops falls on road

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Alex Wittinger recorded a 15-point, 10-rebound double-double for Illinois women’s basketball on Thursday, but No. 3 Maryland still eased to an 84-59 win.

Ali Andrews netted 14 points off the bench for the Illini (8-17, 3-9 Big Ten), while Jaelyne Kirkpatrick added 13 and Brandi Beasley had 10.

But the Terrapins (24-1, 12-0) received 29 points from Shatori Walker-Kimbrough to lead a 44.3 percent shooting attack.



Three golfers hit list. Nick Hardy, Dylan Meyer and Edoardo Lipparelli earned spots on Thursday’s first spring Arnold Palmer Cup Ranking.

The list automatically qualifies the top six players from both the United States and Europe for an event in June. Hardy and Meyer are part of the U.S. top 25, while Lipparelli is in Europe’s top 25.



Men’s tennis shakes up slate. Illinois men’s tennis made a pair of scheduling changes.

The Illini now will take on Virginia at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, a match that previously was scheduled for Wednesday in Charlottesville, Va. Additionally, Illinois will host Northern Illinois at 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 24.



Runners recognized. The Illinois men’s and women’s cross-country teams were honored as All-Academic groups Thursday by the U.S. Track and Field And Cross Country Coaches Association.