Tate: After Lunt, questions for UI at QB

As we’ve discovered by a high percentage of failures, we never know how a high school quarterback will perform in college until we see him under pressure ... on Saturday, with the popcorn popping and the defense angry.

And regardless of his self-assurance, the QB himself can never be certain about himself if he never gets a chance. Think of those who came and went during the eight consecutive years handled by Illini stalwarts Juice Williams and Nathan Scheelhaase.

That’s what Champaign’s Jimmy Fitzgerald faced ahead of Wes Lunt’s third straight season taking Illini snaps. New offensive coordinator Garrick McGee has made it abundantly clear that he is banking on a big year from Lunt.

Lovie Smith is in full agreement, calling Lunt “a good senior leader who has been everything I wanted to see. He is smart, makes good decisions and delivers the ball.”

Furthermore, in saying “depth is a concern,” Smith unquestionably includes quarterback in that acknowledgment. After Lunt comes uncertainty.



Opportunities lie elsewhere

Fitzgerald is the ultimate unknown quantity. He has appeared in just two high school games since his junior season at Centennial, suffering an ACL tear early in his senior season.

Recruited by Tim Beckman, he redshirted last season under Bill Cubit. In all likelihood, he faced a third straight season on the sideline (Aaron Bailey moved to Northern Iowa for similar reasons). Fitzgerald’s decision to leave followed closely that of another QB recruit, Eli Peters, who saw better prospects for himself at Toledo.

Several Ivy League schools have indicated an interest in Fitzgerald which, if that works out, would give him a better opportunity for playing time while also furthering his education.

What Fitzgerald faced at Illinois was a lot of grueling work with no assurance of a reward. He projected behind redshirt sophomore Chayce Crouch, the current understudy, and in competition with Jeff George Jr. for the No. 3 slot.



Uncertainty beyond Lunt

Being smart young men, Fitzgerald and Peters could anticipate what the rest of us expect, that Smith and McGee will either attract a can’t-miss recruit or a QB transfer — from a junior college or another college — by spring.

The latter is something the coaches are engaged in already. And if they don’t land anyone, it won’t be because they didn’t try.

No realistic viewer of the team expects Smith/McGee to go forward with only three scholarship QBs — Crouch, George and committed 2017 recruit Cam Thomas, the latter having led Marian Catholic to a single victory last season.

Thomas is by most judgments at least two years away, assuming his speed isn’t more beneficial at another position.

Face it, the Illini are in the market for an experienced QB. And if they look hard enough, who knows? They might find a mobile, 3,000-yard passer like Russell Wilson or Jake Rudock out there someplace. Wilson and Rudock hit that number at Wisconsin and Michigan, respectively.



