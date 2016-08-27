Cubit: 'I want to work'

STUART, Fla. — When Illinois football opens Saturday against Murray State, Bill Cubit will be watching. And rooting.

“I think of all the players realize I love them and I’m pulling for them,” Cubit said. “I want them to be successful.

“To say I wish we weren’t there would be lying. I really thought we were doing a lot of good things in team building and kids buying in.”

A year ago Sunday, Cubit was elevated to interim head coach at Illinois, replacing a fired Tim Beckman.

Late in a 5-7 season, Cubit was given a two-year contract to become permanent head coach.

Never happened. On March 5, new Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman fired Cubit and replaced him two days later with Lovie Smith.

“The more you look around and see what’s going on in college football, nothing surprises you anymore,” Cubit said. “Everybody out there says the exact same thing. Everybody was shocked. People reach out. They feel for you.”

Cubit cleared out of the house he was renting in Urbana and moved to the family home in Stuart, a city of about 16,000.

“Eventually, we knew we would end up moving here,” Cubit said. “Just a little bit sooner than what we expected. This was a nice place for us,”

Bill and Nancy Cubit live next to a golf course, and he plays as many as five times a week. He owns his own golf cart.

“That’s how you get around the complex,” Cubit said.

How is his game?

“Pretty good until I hurt my elbow,” Cubit said. “I shot a 77 Monday, but I can hit an 87, 88 real quick.”

The trip to the Atlantic Ocean takes about five minutes. The Cubits have a pool at their house.

“You’ve got to have a pool down here,” Cubit said. “It’s so hot.”

Moving back to Florida makes sense for the Cubits. Their daughters live in Stuart and Orlando. Son Ryan, a former Illinois offensive coordinator, is spending the year in Michigan near his own children.

Keeping busy

Cubit wakes up early each day and goes to a workout facility in Stuart. He devotes time each day to coaching. Making calls. Doing research. Anything to improve.

Cubit remains involved in college football. Heavily.

He spent the summer visiting different schools to learn how they operate. Most were day trips, but he did spend a longer stretch at North Carolina State.

Cubit stopped at Miami, Florida Atlantic, Middle Tennessee and Davenport University, which is led by his former defensive coordinator at Western Michigan, Lou Esposito.

“I wanted to just learn,” Cubit said. “I reconnected with a lot of people. It kept me sharp.”

Longtime friend and former Illinois offensive coordinator Buddy Teevens asked Cubit to help with the Manning Passing Academy at Nicholls State in June.

“It was a good experience,” Cubit said. “There were a lot of great quarterbacks. It was really neat.”

Ready and willing

Cubit turns 63 in October He has had a long career as a head coach, offensive coordinator and assistant.

But Cubit isn’t done coaching. Not even close.

“I want to work,” Cubit said.

The timing of his dismissal made it difficult for him to find a job for 2016. Who has openings in March?

“You make the best of it,” Cubit said. “Like I always told the kids, ‘Make a positive out of a negative.’ That’s what I told all our guys.”

He expects to have opportunities to get back on the field in 2017.

“Everywhere I’ve gone, I’ve fixed the offense substantially the first year, except for one school,” Cubit said.

Cubit isn’t limiting his options. If a school wants him to be a head coach, he will take a look. If somebody needs a coordinator or quarterback coach, he is all ears.

And the level doesn’t matter. Most of his time has been in the FBS, but he has worked in Division III, too.

“I just love coaching and dealing with the kids,” Cubit said. “I want to get into a situation where you can trust people. That’s probably the biggest thing for me right now.”