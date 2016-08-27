Illini legends, lists and lore: Defensive debuts

Image Gallery: UI Volleyball vs Xavier » more Photo by: Holly Hart The Illini become fired up as they take on Xavier. University of Illinois Volleyball vs Xavier, Saturday, August 28, 2016 at Huff Hall.

As a longtime defensive specialist, new Illinois football coach Lovie Smith would love to see his team throw a shutout in Saturday’s season opener against Murray State. However, in Illinois history, that’s only happened three times over the last 50 years in opening games.

The last time the Orange and Blue shut out its initial foe was 30 years ago when Mike White’s 1986 Illini blanked Louisville at Memorial Stadium, 23-0. The king of Illini football shutouts in season openers is the immortal Bob Zuppke, whose teams goose-egged their first opponent 15 times.

Here are a few Illini defensive players who sparkled in season lid-lifting shutouts:



Oct. 1, 1927: Zuppke’s Illini began what would become a national championship season with a 19-0 win versus Bradley. All-America linemen Robert Reisch, Butch Nowack and Russ Crane paced UI’s defensive effort.

Sept. 25, 1948: The Illini handed visiting Kansas State a 40-0 defeat, the Wildcats’ 27th consecutive loss. Captain Herb Siegert, Dike Eddleman and Jim Valek starred on defense for coach Ray Eliot.

Sept. 28, 1963: Illinois defensive backs George Donnelly, Mike Dundy and Jimmy Warren held California quarterback Craig Morton to just four completions in 15 attempts for 57 yards. The UI beat the Bears 10-0 in Berkley.

Sept. 14, 1974: Four of Illini linebacker Tom Hicks’ 16 stops halted Indiana runners inside the 2-yard line. The UI topped the Hoosiers 16-0 in Champaign.

Sept. 9, 1978: In one of the most infamous season openers in Illini history — a 0-0 tie with bottom-dweller Northwestern — linebacker John Sullivan racked up 15 tackles as the UI limited the “Mildcats” to just 220 total offensive yards.

Sept. 6, 1986: Junior linebacker Jeff Markland led the Illini to a shutout victory over Louisville with a team-best 10 tackles. He performed at that position for the first five games of the ’86 season, then was moved by coaches to play fullback.



Illini birthdays

Today: Maverick Morgan, basketball (22)

Monday: Todd Leach, football (45)

Tuesday: Janelle Hughes, basketball

Wednesday: Brandon Gilligan, wrestling (21)

Thursday: Hardy Nickerson, football coach (51)

Friday: Isaiah Martinez, wrestling (22)

Saturday: Bill Small, basketball (75)



By Mike Pearson, author of Illini Legends, Lists & Lore. Get more Illini birthdays, trivia and historical tidbits daily on Twitter at @B1GLLL.