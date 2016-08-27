Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Illinois football's 2016 two-deep
Illinois football's 2016 two-deep

Sat, 08/27/2016 - 11:33pm | Bob Asmussen
University of Illinois's last open football Practice, Saturday, August 20, 2016 at Memorial Stadium.

At the start of the first game week for Illinois, here is college football writer Bob Asmussen’s projected two-deep:

OFFENSE
POSITION    FIRST TEAM    SECOND TEAM
Quarterback    Wes Lunt    Chayce Crouch
Offensive coordinator Garrick McGee wants to see Lunt take every snap this season.

Running back    Ke’Shawn Vaughn    Kendrick Foster
McGee also plans to keep sophomore starter busy with 30-ish carries per game.

Receiver    Malik Turner    Sam Mays
A breakout year by Turner would ease the pain of opening without Mikey Dudek.

Receiver    Justin Hardee    Zach Grant
Great expectations for seniors who saw no (injured Hardee) or limited (Grant) playing time in 2015.

Receiver    Desmond Cain    D.J. Taylor
No returning receiver had more catches last season than Cain (53).

Tight end    Tyler White    Caleb Reams
Part-time starter in 2015, White is returning from injury that cost him half the season.

Center    Joe Spencer    Nick Allegretti
One of the team leaders, Spencer is on the Rimington Award watch list.

Guard    Nick Allegretti    Connor Brennan
A year from now, Allegretti will be one of the veterans up front.

Guard    Gabe Megginson    Darta Lee
Freshman Lee has shown enough in camp to avoid redshirt his rookie year.

Tackle    Austin Schmidt    Gabe Megginson
No offense to the rest, but Schmidt is the team’s top offensive lineman.

Tackle    Christian DiLauro    Adam Solomon
Indianapolis lineman like Solomon have worked out well for Illini (see Ted Karras).

DEFENSE
POSITION    FIRST TEAM    SECOND TEAM
End    Dawuane Smoot    Gimel President
NFL scouts love the look of Smoot, who wants to improve on last year’s eight sacks.

End    Carroll Phillips    Henry McGrew
Another of the seniors up front, Phillips should bump sacks, tackles.

Tackle    Rob Bain    Jamal Milan
Opponents need to be aware of Bain on special teams after he blocked a Big Ten-best three kicks last season.

Tackle    Chunky Clements    Tito Odenigbo
Big guy Clements ranks fourth among returnees in total tackles last season.

Linebacker    Hardy Nickerson    Mike Svetina
Will Cal transfer Nickerson exceed last year’s tackles total (112)?   

Linebacker    Tre Watson    Justice Williams
Count on seeing both of them on the field a lot. Even at other linebacker spots.

Linebacker    James Crawford    Julian Jones
Crawford excited about position change after working last year at STAR.

Safety    Taylor Barton    Darwyn Kelly
Nobody on the team had more interceptions last season than Floridian Barton (four).

Safety    Caleb Day    Dillan Cazley
Besides his work on defense, Day is a plus for Illinois on special teams.

Cornerback    Jaylen Dunlap    Ahmari Hayes
With so many senior starters, junior Dunlap will be one of the most experienced players on the field in 2017.

Cornerback    Darius Mosely    Cameron Watkins
In Lovie Smith’s defense, corners are counted on for tight coverage and sure tackling.


SPECIALISTS
POSITION    FIRST TEAM    SECOND TEAM
Kicker    David Reisner    —
He beat Penn State two years ago, but didn’t see much action in 2015.

Punter    Ryan Frain    —
Returning starter looking to move up career charts.

Long snapper    Michael Martin    —
Local guy makes good. He is the only area player on the team.

Punt returner    Caleb Day    —
Replacing talented V’Angelo Bentley won’t be easy.

Kick returner    Darius Mosely    —
Most important job for the position: Secure the ball.

