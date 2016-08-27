Illinois football's 2016 two-deep
At the start of the first game week for Illinois, here is college football writer Bob Asmussen’s projected two-deep:
OFFENSE
POSITION FIRST TEAM SECOND TEAM
Quarterback Wes Lunt Chayce Crouch
Offensive coordinator Garrick McGee wants to see Lunt take every snap this season.
Running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn Kendrick Foster
McGee also plans to keep sophomore starter busy with 30-ish carries per game.
Receiver Malik Turner Sam Mays
A breakout year by Turner would ease the pain of opening without Mikey Dudek.
Receiver Justin Hardee Zach Grant
Great expectations for seniors who saw no (injured Hardee) or limited (Grant) playing time in 2015.
Receiver Desmond Cain D.J. Taylor
No returning receiver had more catches last season than Cain (53).
Tight end Tyler White Caleb Reams
Part-time starter in 2015, White is returning from injury that cost him half the season.
Center Joe Spencer Nick Allegretti
One of the team leaders, Spencer is on the Rimington Award watch list.
Guard Nick Allegretti Connor Brennan
A year from now, Allegretti will be one of the veterans up front.
Guard Gabe Megginson Darta Lee
Freshman Lee has shown enough in camp to avoid redshirt his rookie year.
Tackle Austin Schmidt Gabe Megginson
No offense to the rest, but Schmidt is the team’s top offensive lineman.
Tackle Christian DiLauro Adam Solomon
Indianapolis lineman like Solomon have worked out well for Illini (see Ted Karras).
DEFENSE
POSITION FIRST TEAM SECOND TEAM
End Dawuane Smoot Gimel President
NFL scouts love the look of Smoot, who wants to improve on last year’s eight sacks.
End Carroll Phillips Henry McGrew
Another of the seniors up front, Phillips should bump sacks, tackles.
Tackle Rob Bain Jamal Milan
Opponents need to be aware of Bain on special teams after he blocked a Big Ten-best three kicks last season.
Tackle Chunky Clements Tito Odenigbo
Big guy Clements ranks fourth among returnees in total tackles last season.
Linebacker Hardy Nickerson Mike Svetina
Will Cal transfer Nickerson exceed last year’s tackles total (112)?
Linebacker Tre Watson Justice Williams
Count on seeing both of them on the field a lot. Even at other linebacker spots.
Linebacker James Crawford Julian Jones
Crawford excited about position change after working last year at STAR.
Safety Taylor Barton Darwyn Kelly
Nobody on the team had more interceptions last season than Floridian Barton (four).
Safety Caleb Day Dillan Cazley
Besides his work on defense, Day is a plus for Illinois on special teams.
Cornerback Jaylen Dunlap Ahmari Hayes
With so many senior starters, junior Dunlap will be one of the most experienced players on the field in 2017.
Cornerback Darius Mosely Cameron Watkins
In Lovie Smith’s defense, corners are counted on for tight coverage and sure tackling.
SPECIALISTS
POSITION FIRST TEAM SECOND TEAM
Kicker David Reisner —
He beat Penn State two years ago, but didn’t see much action in 2015.
Punter Ryan Frain —
Returning starter looking to move up career charts.
Long snapper Michael Martin —
Local guy makes good. He is the only area player on the team.
Punt returner Caleb Day —
Replacing talented V’Angelo Bentley won’t be easy.
Kick returner Darius Mosely —
Most important job for the position: Secure the ball.
