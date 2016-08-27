Sunday Special: AP voters on Lovie Smith

Image Gallery: UI Football Practice 8/21/16 » more Photo by: Holly Hart University of Illinois's last open football Practice, Saturday, August 20, 2016 at Memorial Stadium.

Longtime college football writer Bob Asmussen is a member of the 61-person voting panel for The Associated Press AP Top 25. He asked a simple question to the others: How will Lovie Smith do in his first season at Illinois? Here are some of their responses:



“The move caught my attention because I was not aware that Lovie had interest in coaching at the college level. He’d always been an NFL guy and he’s always been held in high esteem by the movers and shakers in the Dallas Cowboys’ organization. I have no doubt he can handle the football part of the job. As for recruiting, I guess we’ll see. But everyone I talk to who has interacted with him considers him a terrific guy with strong people skills. That’s what is needed on the recruiting front.

“As for this season, I think this team can be bowl-bound as long as QB Wes Lunt stays healthy. He impressed me years ago as a freshman at Oklahoma State, and there seems to be enough experience around him this season to have success at Illinois.”

— Jimmy Burch, Fort Worth Star-Telegram



“Lovie Smith’s first season at Illinois will be defined as much by what he accomplishes off the field as his team does on it. From the arm of Wes Lunt to the talent on the defensive line, the Illini have the talent to be competitive this year. However, Smith’s ability to establish the culture he wants within his program will be more significant than any wins Illinois earns.”

— Steve Batterson, Quad City (Iowa) Times



“When Lovie was fired from the Bucs I think I jokingly tweeted he was going to be Tennessee’s new defensive coordinator, since the Vols were in the market and he actually was the defensive backs coach here in the early 1990s. (Tennessee ended up hiring Penn State’s Bob Shoop). I was impressed when Illinois, given its recent struggles, was able to hire a coach with a Super Bowl appearance and a decade-plus of NFL experience on his resume. At the same time you wonder about how coaches with NFL backgrounds will translate to college, where recruiting so often determines how successful you will be.”

— Patrick Brown, Chattanooga (Tenn.) Times Free Press



“I was initially surprised to hear that Lovie Smith had become the new head coach at Illinois, but also intrigued. We’re talking about a man who led the Chicago Bears to a Super Bowl. With his college coaching background, I don’t think it will be a difficult transition for Smith, and I anticipate immediate improvement from the Fighting Illini. Being in the Big Ten West, the climb won’t be nearly as steep for a return to relevancy. A winning record in Year 1 is too much to ask for a program in major rebuilding mode, but look for a much more competitive team in 2016.”

— Gary Horowitz, Salem (Ore.) Statesman Journal



“I thought it was a great hire by Illinois. I remember Lovie Smith, as an assistant coach under John Cooper at Ohio State. He was impressive then and moved on to have great success in the NFL. I suspect he’ll turn things around for the Illini.”

— Matt McCoy, Columbus (Ohio) WTVN Radio



“Having an experienced quarterback in Wes Lunt is a plus, but the nonconference schedule is difficult. North Carolina is very good, and the Western Michigan game will be testy. Lovie Smith will change the culture at Illinois, but it’s difficult to imagine it will be overnight.”

— Pat Caputo, The Oakland (Mich.) Press



“In most cases, I am skeptical of an NFL coach trying to lead a college program, but Smith’s roots are in college, including the Big Ten. He knows how to recruit (I don’t think that’s something you forget), he knows the game and, most important, he knows winning football with two trips to the Super Bowl on his resume. The schedule is difficult, though, with North Carolina, Nebraska, Michigan, Michigan State, Wisconsin, Iowa and Northwestern (what, no Ohio State?) making up more than half the games. If his heart’s in it, I believe Smith eventually will produce winning, if not championship, teams at Illinois.”

— Jerry DiPaola, Pittsburgh Tribune-Review



“My thought is that it was a nice PR hire for Illinois, but that only lasts until the first game is played. Whatever schematic advantages Smith might have from working in professional football will be negated if he can’t get enough good players, and that’s a long-term fix, not a short-term fix. He’s on the right side of the division to make a little noise, but it won’t be a quick turnaround.”

— Josh Kendall, The State (S.C.)



“I thought if nothing else he’ll certainly get his calls returned. And that’s half the battle in recruiting.”

— Mitch Vingle, Charleston (WVa.) Gazette-Mail



“There will be no bowl game for the Illini this year. A winning record won’t even happen, not with a conference schedule that’s arguably as daunting as any in the Big Ten. But the Big Ten West is going to be a whole lot more interesting even if bringing in Lovie Smith wasn’t about this season or the next.

“That’s because what’s deteriorated in Champaign isn’t a quick-fix situation. Smith brings credibility and stability via a proven track record in the NFL and a six-year, $21-million contract that screams Illinois is thinking long term. And an eyes-on-a-distant-prize mindset is what Illinois must have to wipe away the grime Tim Beckman left behind as well as the residue from a decade of irrelevancy. Smith, especially with his ties in the prized Bears-crazy Chicago market, should expedite the scrub down, though even he will need some time.”

— Scott Hamilton, Winston-Salem (N.C.) Journal



“I was surprised with the hire, but moreso because I didn’t think Smith would go back to the college ranks after being in the NFL since 1996. College football has changed a lot since he was an assistant from 1983-95. However, coaching is coaching, and I am sure Smith has not forgotten how to do that. But there are a lot more rules in college football than the NFL, and different challenges (i.e. recruiting). I wouldn’t be surprised if Lovie does a solid job if Illinois gives him time, but I think the road will be bumpy the first two or three years — especially in the Big Ten. I see three, maybe four wins in his first season.”

— Robert Gagliardi, Laramie (Wyo.) Boomerang



“Lovie Smith will improve things but I think a bowl game is too much to ask for in year one. Five wins would be a good start.”

— Steve Wiseman, Durham (N.C.) Herald-Sun



“When I heard Lovie Smith got the job, I thought, ‘Is he that desperate?’ I loved my two trips to Memorial Stadium. But NFL coaches usually look down on college football. If he can handle dealing with a compliance department, players going to class, limited practice/meeting hours, recruiting kids via social media, it just might be a great hire.”

— Scott Wolf, Los Angeles Daily News



“I don’t know enough about Illinois or its roster to make a certain prediction about Smith’s first season, but I think he provides a boost of energy to a program that needs it. Mississippi State brought in two former NFL players and a coach this season. The players talk about how much that means to them quite frequently. I can only assume recruits will feel the same way. So Smith’s NFL pedigree should help bring in better players and he’s obviously a very good coach having spent two decades in the NFL.”

— Michael Bonner, The Jackson (Miss.) Clarion-Ledger



“First off, I was surprised Tampa Bay fired Smith. He had done a good job there and was building that team back to relevance. I was equally surprised when Illinois hired Smith, not because it wasn’t a good hire, just because it was unexpected. But at a school like Illinois, which hasn’t won more than seven games in nearly a decade and has only five winning seasons in the last 21 years, why not take a risk?

“Illinois needed somebody to clean up the mess, and Smith comes with an NFL pedigree and is as respected a coach and person as there is in the business. This doesn’t mean the Illini should book their tickets for the Rose Bowl, but the right head man is in place. It’s going to take a few years, but Smith should sell well during in-home visits, and while he doesn’t have the college experience most ADs look for, he knows his football. Smith will send Illinois on an upward trajectory.”

— Chris Murray, Reno (Nev.) Gazette-Journal



“As a lifelong, fourth-generation Bears fan, I’ve watched many a game coached by Lovie Smith. My take is his team might struggle some in Year 1, but Illinois might also pull an upset because his defense creates three or four turnovers. Michigan State or Iowa, perhaps? Smith will have to get used to the wider talent disparity between college teams — Ohio State has vastly more NFL players on its roster than Illinois — and, over time, he’ll have to nail down what he wants his offense to be. I think he and his staff will recruit competitively, though. There will be kids who didn’t want to play for Tim Beckman who will want to play for Lovie Smith.”

— Sam McKewon, Omaha (Neb.) World-Herald



“Lovie is a mild-mannered individual. He’s all about integrity and ‘doing it the right way.’ Initially, when I heard Smith was taking the job, I thought, ‘What a good role model for young men.’

“We all know Lovie knows football. I think not having to deal with the egos and the contracts of the modern-day pro athletes might serve him well. I think he’s far from being a pushover, but I think the college will suit him. No, I’m not predicting he is poised to win the Big Ten in three to four years, but I do believe if the program is committed to what he wants, he can make Illinois at least relevant.”

— Rob Long, Baltimore WJZ Radio



“Presuming depth is an issue at Illinois, Lovie likely will struggle in Year 1, but I believe in time the program can flourish, which is a relative term. Flourishing at Illinois means consistent bowl eligibility and periodic contention for a Big Ten title. Why do I feel he’ll succeed? Because he’s a well-grounded individual who seems to walk the walk when he talks of his priorities (faith, family, football). I believe that sincerity will connect with parents of recruits. (The fact he took the Bears to the Super Bowl once doesn’t hurt either.).”

— Joey Knight, Tampa Bay (Fla.) Times



“Illinois is very young, and is not blessed with Ohio State's talent and resources. This season will likely be a struggle. Smith has a six-year contract to show he’s college material. Not every NFL coach is. Still, if he can recruit, look out.”

— Pete DiPrimio, The Fort Wayne (Ind.) News-Sentinel



“Smith clearly has an uphill battle on his hands, and I wonder whether he is prepared to return to the college game after two decades away from it. Fortunately for him, he’ll have the benefit of patience from the administration, given what that program has become in the last five years. The school needed a brand name and it found one. Now it has to turn that brand into something tangible. Given that schedule (at UNC, at Michigan, at Wisconsin), six wins would probably be a successful season.

— Ed Daigneault, Waterbury (Conn.) Republican-American



“Not sure how Lovie will do the first year, but I think he’ll be a success there. He’ll bring stability, and his extensive experience in college and pro plus work as a head coach will help the program. I covered UK football when Lovie was an assistant here for one year (1992) for Bill Curry. In the short time he was here, I was impressed with him both as a coach and a person. I thought he was a smart hire for Illinois.”

— John Clay, Lexington (Ky.) Herald-Leader



“I thought Lovie Smith was an outstanding hire. A great football mind who can command instant respect based on his long NFL background. Tough schedule for the Illini. I see 5-6 heading into the finale at Northwestern.”

— Tom Murphy, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette



“I can’t honestly remember the last time Illinois was relevant. The name recognition might help in recruiting, but I know the roster has a long way to go. Wouldn’t set the expectations too high.”

— Matt Porter, The Palm Beach (Fla.) Post



“Hiring Lovie Smith was huge for Illinois. Although he’s been in the NFL so long, he seems to have the right demeanor to deal with college athletes and I have to imagine he’ll raise the level of professionalism and accountability in that program.

“That said, I don’t see a major jump from the Illini this season. They might play better than last year, but in the Big Ten, it’ll be tough. I see them finishing in the five-to-seven win range and possibly getting into a bowl game. I think Smith’s impact will be greater in future years when he’s had a chance to build the program the way he wants."

— Brian Howell, Boulder (Colo.) Daily Camera



“Interesting hire. His name recognition could have recruits taking a look at Illinois that might not have before. The unknown is how he adjusts to college game after two decades in the NFL.”

— Marc Weiszer, Athens (Ga.) Banner-Herald



“I believe has a chance to make a splash at Illinois. He’s a great coach, and his name and NFL experience should get the attention of a few big-time recruits.”

— Marq Burnett, Atlanta Journal-Constitution



“The hiring of Lovie Smith was a bold move for athletic director Josh Whitman, one that may very well pay off in the long run. There seems little doubt Smith’s run as an NFL coach will play well with potential recruits and could have the Illini competing in the Big Ten West sooner than if they stuck with Bill Cubit. How that affects things in 2016 is another matter. The Illini have a tough schedule and turning things around dramatically in one season will be difficult, even for Smith. However, at least reaching a bowl game seems like a pretty good start.”

— Matt Charboneau, The Detroit News



“I expect Lovie Smith’s first-year to look similar to Illinois’ 5-7 record last year even while optimism builds he can build a winner in Illinois. North Carolina out of conference will be tough in Week 2, and the back end of that schedule is brutal. At least they get Michigan State and Iowa at home.”

— Brent Axe, Syracuse (N.Y.) Media Group



“The hard part for Smith, and it would be anyone’s problem, is that he’s in the Big Ten and not at a school named Ohio State, Michigan or Michigan State. Yes, the Illini are in a different division, and that’s no discredit to Smith and what he might be able to do, but just the reality of a team not a part of the “Big Three” of the conference.

“But with that being said, Illinois’ schedule does the Illini and Smith no favors. Games at Michigan, vs. Michigan State and at Nebraska will be rough. I think if Smith can be competitive and begin to lay the ground work, the future is bright, but this season could be a rough one.

“I agree with Urban Meyer. Lovie Smith brings ‘instant credibility’ to the Illinois football program. But there is no instant fix in Champaign. If Smith was a home run hire, it will take a while for the Illini to round the bases. The guess here is 4-8 this season.”

— David Briggs, Toledo (Ohio) Blade



“I thought the Lovie Smith hire was a great one for Illinois, giving them immediate credibility in Chicago and St. Louis because of his NFL history in both cities. I think we’ve already seen the impact of that in August when he got commitments from two St. Louis kids — Larry Boyd and Tony Adams — that Mizzou wanted. With that said, I think it would be a major accomplishment to get to the .500 mark this season.”

— Joe Walljasper, Columbia (Mo.) Tribune