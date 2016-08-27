Tate: Good vibes start with 'D,' recruits

Image Gallery: UI Football Practice 8/21/16 » more Photo by: Holly Hart University of Illinois's last open football Practice, Saturday, August 20, 2016 at Memorial Stadium.

Less than a week to go. What have we learned about Lovie Smith’s first Illini football team?

First, let’s talk about Lovie.

He could be the nation’s most relaxed coach on the field. He doesn’t yell and curse, yet he’s in absolute charge. When two seniors grappled in practice, others pulled them apart and Smith simply pointed toward the locker room, and they left. Mostly, he lets his coaches coach.

He didn’t hold customary double sessions, ended some practices early when he felt the scheduled work was completed and won’t use the maximum number of NCAA practices allowed. In avoiding heavy scrimmages and tackling (for the most part), he is building toward Murray State on Saturday with a fresh and healthy team.

Furthermore, any time he is questioned about a squad member, he is complimentary. He has something good to say about everyone. The attitude around Memorial Stadium is upbeat.



Front of the field

The most significant signs of Smith’s personality in the living rooms of prospects came Friday when two quality recruits — Florida receiver Carmoni Green and Huntley defensive lineman Olalere Oladipo — committed.

The UI beat out Michigan State and Penn State for Oladipo. That’s news. MSU has been winning these showdowns. Success in the Big Ten begins up front.

Remember, the present all-senior D-line wasn’t apparent from the beginning. It was patched together.

Tackle Rob Bain was converted from offense. Tackle Chunky Clements was overlooked in Dayton after missing a portion of his senior season in Ohio.

Fifth-year end Carroll Phillips was a linebacker who signed with Cincinnati when former Illini coordinator Tim Banks was there, and the relationship continued when Phillips enrolled in junior college.

The most touted member, Dawuane Smoot, was the No. 54 player in Ohio and, after playing end at Groveport Madison, was listed as a 230-pound linebacker here in 2013. Having flashed the speed of a hurdler and the strength of a shot putter, he has grown into a 255-pound all-star candidate.

First alternate at end is Gimel President, a fifth-year transfer from Auburn. So, yes, it’s possible to patch together a D-line that way. But to be successful over the long haul, quality candidates like Oladipo and redshirt freshman Jamal Milan are needed in numbers.



Valuable lessons

Now, the team ...

No. 1, the pass-rushing skills of the aforementioned front four can reduce the pocket as rapidly as any Illini unit in recent years. We’ll soon see if dynamic edge-rushers Smoot and Phillips can hold up against the run. In any case, the defensive line is a team strength.

If the pass rush meets expectations, that will enhance the ability of an unproven secondary to defend the pass. Three upcoming nonconference foes will spread the field and pass at will.

Offensively, Kendrick Foster has been a bright spot. I’m as confused about his height as if they were measuring him in meters. It doesn’t matter.

The UI’s great Buddy Young was 5 feet, 4 inches and played nine years in the NFL. Chubby Phillips and Rocky Harvey — love those nicknames — weren’t giants, but they could carry the mail. So can Foster. He packs 200 pounds and is only a few inches shorter than the 5-10 starter, Ke’Shawn Vaughn.

If Foster isn’t August’s most improved, receiver Zach Grant is. Or maybe Nick Allegretti. It’s hard to judge these offensive linemen, but Smith says Allegretti “has changed his body more than anyone.”

The 315-pound redshirt sophomore is an entrenched starter at guard and also the No. 2 center behind Joe Spencer.



Trying to stay balanced

Biggest question: Will the new emphasis on the tight end and fullback bring results? Says Smith: “We believe in a tight end as part of the offense.”

In the evening practice on Aug. 13, tight ends were unusually prominent in receiving passes. And there are seven of them. Really! They looked particularly impressive in the 7-on-7 segment that night, and not so much in 11-on-11 drills when the defensive line harassed the quarterbacks. Offensive coordinator Garrick McGee has a history of using tight ends as receivers, and that hasn’t changed.

As for fullback, Smith says: “We brought (Nate) Echard and (Austin) Roberts from the defensive side. We like a multiple attack with multiple groupings, and in some cases a fullback ahead of Ke’Shawn Vaughn.”

Best guess: If the fullback enhances the running game, you’ll see that formation frequently. With a degree of success on the ground, Wes Lunt could hold the defense in check with play-action passes.

Otherwise, if the power run game fails, the Illini will again emphasize the pass out of spread formations ... at the risk of becoming one-dimensional. Smith and McGee hope to avoid that.

Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com.