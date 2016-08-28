Opponent glance: Racers' unique system aids coaches

Image Gallery: UI Football Practice 8/21/16 » more Photo by: Holly Hart University of Illinois's last open football Practice, Saturday, August 20, 2016 at Memorial Stadium. Other Related Content Sunday Special: AP voters on Lovie Smith

MURRAY, Ky. — When the Murray State football team runs on the Memorial Stadium turf Saturday afternoon to play Illinois, you will notice a “G” insignia on the shoulder pads.

What’s it mean? Green Bay? Ginormous? Groovy? No, no and no.

The G is for “GUTS: Guys You Trust to Serve.” And not everybody gets one of the logos.

Eight Murray State players earned the “GUTS” squad decals.

“It’s kind of like our player council,” Murray State coach Mitch Stewart said. “That’s an annual deal we do in the offseason.”

There are seniors, juniors and sophomores on the GUTS squad.

The group helps decide practice gear, like whether the team should be in full pads or shells for a workout. When Stewart has a team-related questions, he turns to his GUTS.

“Defensive coaches are going to want to go full all the time and they’re gong to want to tackle to the ground,” Stewart said. “A lot of times, I’ll bring the GUTS group in and say, ‘Hey, guys, where are we at? How are we with our legs? What do you think?’

“Those are the guys we have determined we can trust to tell us legitimate answers. When they say they’re tired, that means you better pull off of them.”

This year’s GUTS group includes quarterback KD Humphries, offensive lineman Joe Irby, offensive lineman Chris White, long snapper Wes Drewery, linebacker Lamont Crittendon, defensive back Zach Shipley, defensive back Toby Omli and defensive back Marquez Sanford.

How did Stewart come up with the name?

“I was in the shower one night and I said, ‘Hey, you’ve got to have guts to make those type of decisions,’ ” Stewart said.

The equipment manager at Murray State suggested the “G” logos for the jerseys, similar to “C” that captains wear.



Big arm

Humphries wants to repeat last season’s performance. At least. The senior quarterback led the FCS last season with 3,778 passing yards. He threw 22 touchdown passes and had just seven interceptions.

“Great kid,” Stewart said. “A great ambassador not only for our program, but for football in general.”

Stewart hopes Humphries has a chance to play in the NFL. If not, the player hopes to become a coach.

“He wants to teach kids the game,” Stewart said. “Just a really unique kid. Has an old-school approach to the game of football with the way he prepares and the way he watches film. He’s a football junkie.”

The Racers are dubbed “pass-happy.” But they can run, too.

“I’ve always been a football math guy,” Stewart said. “If they’re going to align their defense in a way that they want you to throw, then we’ve got to throw it. If they’re going to align their defense in a way that gives you good numbers in the run game, then we’re going to try to run it.

“I’ve always said you can’t be a good run team unless you can throw the ball, and you can’t be a good pass team unless you can run the ball. They all go hand in hand.”



The rookie

Murray State is the first opponent in Lovie Smith’s college head coaching career.

“I don’t know him at all,” Stewart said. “I’ve watched him on TV and rooted for him before.”

Stewart doesn’t know what to expect from the Illini.

“I have no idea what we are about to face,” Stewart said. “I don’t know who to watch. We’re watching 49ers film and we’re watching Chicago Bears film. We don’t want to show it to our kids because our kids have to realize they’re not playing the 49ers or the Bears, they are playing those schemes.”

Stewart hasn’t watched much Illinois tape from 2015.

“Just trying to get a feel,” Stewart said. “From a scheme standpoint, we’re going to try to go out there and scout them out in the first couple of series. We’re going to be as simple as we can and no matter what we see, we at least have a chance to adjust to it.”

Winning formula

The Illinois football team hosts FCS school Murray State on Saturday. Here is how the Illini have done against the former I-AA in the last decade:

YEAR OPPONENT SCORE

2015 Western Illinois Illinois, 44-0

2014 Youngstown State Illinois, 28-17

2013 Southern Illinois Illinois, 42-34

2012 Charleston Southern Illinois, 44-0

2011 South Dakota State Illinois, 56-3

2010 Southern Illinois Illinois, 35-3

2009 Illinois State Illinois, 45-17

2008 Eastern Illinois Illinois, 47-21

2007 Western Illinois Illinois, 21-0

2006 Eastern Illinois Illinois, 42-17

TOTAL Illinois 10-0, 404-112