UI football coaching debuts since 1913

Image Gallery: UI Football Practice 8/21/16 » more Photo by: Holly Hart University of Illinois's last open football Practice, Saturday, August 20, 2016 at Memorial Stadium. Other Related Content Sunday Special: AP voters on Lovie Smith

Lovie Smith will soon become the 14th coach in the last century to make his debut at Illinois. The former NFL coach can be found roaming the Memorial Stadium sidelines for the first time Saturday, when Murray State visits. Here’s how the previous 13 fared in their Orange and Blue coaching debuts:

Bill Cubit, 2015: Eight days after assuming the interim title after the abrupt firing of Tim Beckman, Cubit guided Illinois to a 52-3 rout of Kent State in Champaign. The 52 points represented a season-high as Illinois went on to finish 5-7.



Tim Beckman, 2012: The former Toledo coach recorded one of his 12 victories at Illinois with a 24-7 triumph against Western Michigan — ironically coached by Cubit — at Memorial Stadium, one of only two victories Illinois accumulated in a dismal 2-10 showing.



Ron Zook, 2005: The Illini’s 33-30 overtime triumph against Rutgers in Champaign sure was an exciting way to start off the former Florida coach’s time at Illinois. Yet this win and a Week 2 victory against San Jose State were the only ones Zook managed during a 2-9 season.



Ron Turner, 1997: A lone touchdown was all the offense Illinois could muster during a 24-7 loss to Southern Mississippi in Champaign. The poor offensive showing was foreshadowing for what would become an 0-11 season in which the Illini only scored 117 points.



Lou Tepper, 1992: Technically, Tepper’s first game in charge of the Illini happened at the 1991 John Hancock Bowl on New Year’s Eve, when Illinois lost 6-3 to UCLA after John Mackovic bolted for Texas. But his first season opener ended with a 30-14 victory against Northern Illinois in Champaign, the start of an eventual 6-5-1 season that ended with a loss to Hawaii in the Holiday Bowl.

John Mackovic, 1988: His opening season coaching the Illini was also the only one he wasn’t the school’s athletic director, too. Mackovic went 30-16-1 in four seasons at Illinois, but his most lopsided loss happened in his debut, with Washington State steamrolling Illinois 44-7 in Champaign. Regardless, Illinois bounced back to finish 6-5-1 in a season that included an appearance at the 1988 All-American Bowl.



Mike White, 1981: A promising start for one of the more well-liked coaches in UI history, White’s Illini topped Northwestern 35-9 in Champaign en route to a 2-0 start. That didn’t last long, though, as Illinois finished 3-7-1, one of only three losing seasons White had during eight seasons in C-U.



Gary Moeller, 1977: He went on to win a lot of games at Michigan, but the man hired by Cecil Coleman didn’t fare so well during his three-year stint with the Illini. Hosting the second-ranked Wolverines isn’t an ideal opener for any coach, and that was evident in a 37-9 loss handed down by the Wolverines in what turned into a 3-8 season.



Bob Blackman, 1971: The fifth-winningest active college coach when Illinois hired him, winning didn’t happen overnight. Nor in Blackman’s first game, a 10-0 loss at Michigan State. Illinois managed to finish 5-6 in his first season, but that only happened with a five-game win streak to end the year.



Jim Valek, 1967: The Illini MVP his senior year when he played under Ray Eliot, a 14-0 loss at Florida in his opener signaled what was to come the next four seasons with Valek at the helm. His first team went 4-6, the best mark he produced as the losing continued and he ended up with an 8-32 record.



Pete Elliott, 1960: The 33-year-old Elliott, the youngest Big Ten coach upon his hiring, led the fourth-ranked Illini to a 17-6 win against Indiana in Champaign, a game that did not count in the Big Ten standings with the Hoosiers on probation at the time. Elliott went on to compile a 31-34-1 record in seven seasons, capped by the 1963 Big Ten champions that beat Washington in the Rose Bowl.



Ray Eliot, 1942: The former Illinois assistant coach took over at his alma mater and opened with a bang as Illinois soundly defeated South Dakota 46-0 in Champaign to start a season that finished with a 6-4 record. It was the first of 83 victories achieved by the man who came to be was known as “Mr. Illini” before he coached Illinois for the final time in 1959.



Robert Zuppke, 1913: Replacing Arthur Hall, Zuppke became a mainstay and one of the game’s early pioneers. Before he coached Red Grange, Zuppke’s first game ended with a 21-0 win against Kentucky in Champaign. Zuppke became the school’s all-time winningest coach with 131 victories, and his first team wound up with a 4-2-1 record.