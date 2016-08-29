Illini captains picked; Hylton in line to start

1. Illinois will have four season-long captains this year that were voted on already.

In the recent past, captains were voted on a weekly basis by the players.

Smith said he planned on telling the team who the quartet is in a meeting on Tuesday and added the Illini will likely have an additional special teams captain weekly.

“We know who will be standing out front leading our men,” Smith said. “What an honor to earn that respect from your teammates by done what you’ve done on a daily basis.”



2. One notable surprise on the depth chart released Monday had Julian Hylton penciled in ahead of Caleb Day at the starting strong safety.

Hylton, a redshirt sophomore who earned News-Gazette First Team All-State honors in 2013 at Lincoln-Way North while rushing for 2,528 yards, has never started a game at Illinois.

He played in 10 games last season, primarily on special teams, making seven tackles.

“As you just look at his athletic ability, he’s as fast as anybody on the team,” Smith said of the 6-foot, 205-pound Tinley Park native. “He can jump higher than anybody on the team. From the time we got here, he’s been competing and got himself in a position where he can get playing time.”



3. Mikey Dudek and Dre Brown will miss the start of the season while recovering from their respective ACL injuries.

Other than those two skill players, Smith said Illinois is in “pretty good shape,” health-wise.

“There’s always bumps and bruises you go through (in training camp) ... but nothing major,” Smith said. “One part about college football that I really like is you don’t have to have an injury list you have to go over (like in the NFL). That’s pretty good for a football coach to not have to go over any injuries we might have. We don’t have anything serious going on.”



4. Illinois and Murray State have met twice in men’s basketball, most recently during the 2004 NCAA tournament when Bruce Weber won his first NCAA tournament game with the Illini.

But never on the football field. Smith wasn’t tipping his hand on what he’s learned about the Racers, who went 3-8 last season and haven’t reached the FCS playoffs since 2002.

“I don’t know a lot about them, and for me, being the first time around, I don’t know a lot about many of our opponents that we’re going to play,” Smith said. “It’s more about what we do. I really feel that way.”