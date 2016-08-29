LIVE! Lovie Smith presser

Follow along with Smith's comments right here

The first Monday in-season press conference of the Lovie Smith is upon us.

The new Illinois coach is slated to address the assembled media from the press box at Memorial Stadium this afternoon, and beat writer Matt Daniels, along with fellow N-G colleagues Loren Tate, Bob Asmussen and Heather Coit, are on the scene.

Illinois will face Murray State at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday in the season opener.

It's the first meeting between the two schools as Illinois looks to improve its all-time record to 16-0 against FCS opponents.

For a solid read on Murray State, click right here.

Several prominent storylines this season, like how much will quarterback Wes Lunt move up the school's all-time passing Top 10 list and can Ke'Shawn Vaughn become the first UI running back to top 1,000 yards since Mikel Leshoure in 2010, but the main focal point is on Smith.

We asked Asmussen, a voting member in the weekly Associated Press Top 25 poll, to reach out to his fellow AP voters for their take on Smith.

Read here for more on what other media types across the country are saying about Smith as he enters his first season in charge of Illinois.

And for a breakdown of how other first-year Illinois coaches have fared making their debut with the Illini since Robert Zuppke in 1913, click right here.