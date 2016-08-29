Smith: 'There's a lot of excitement'

CHAMPAIGN — He cracked a few smiles and dropped a notable one-liner, just swapping out the names.

“Wes Lunt is our quarterback,” Lovie Smith said Monday afternoon while trying not to break a grin in a direct reference to the oft-repeated phrase he used in his previous coaching life.

The new Illinois coach isn’t defending his quarterback choice, like he did so often with Rex Grossman when Smith coached the Chicago Bears, less than a week before the Illini open the season Saturday afternoon against Murray State at Memorial Stadium.

Lunt is the Illini’s starter. Unequivocally.

But for being the third different Illinois coach in the last three years to address the media in his weekly Monday press conference before the season opener, Smith seemed at ease as he prepares to coach the Illini for the first time on Saturday.

“It’s been a long time coming to get to game week,” Smith said. “We’ve been through an awful lot getting to know each other and letting everybody know their role. Now, it’s about this next step and finally getting to game week.”

Game week is here and kickoff against the Racers is a mere five days away.

Nearly six months after Illinois hired Smith — which came after the school fired Bill Cubit and Tim Beckman during a whirlwind six-month period surrounding the program — the public will finally get to find out what the 127th football team in school history will look with Smith at the helm.

No longer are the current Illini worrying about if they are playing this season to keep their coach around for the next season.

They realize Smith is here for the foreseeable future with a six-year, $21 million contract next to his name.

“It just feels different because throughout the offseason, the impact Coach Lovie has brought in feels special,” UI defensive end Dawuane Smoot said. “It’s more than just, ‘We need to do this and do that or we won’t have a coach next year.’ We know that he’s going to be here for a long time, and he’s building something great here. We’re able to just go out there and play and not have a lot of worries off the field.”

Monday featured an off day for the Illini before practice resumes on Tuesday and continues through Thursday.

Smith said the routine Illinois embarks on this week is key to not letting their emotions get the best of them on Saturday.

“I lay out a map of the week,” Smith said. “We go through every step along the way and what we’re going to do every minute on game day. Then you get back to what’s happening currently and ... (Tuesday), we will really get back to working on our opponent.”

No competitions for starting jobs will likely ensue this week. All of those decisions were made earlier this month throughout training camp.

“We know who is starting right now, at every position, and we’re going to keep working towards getting those guys better,” Smith said. “Once you get to game week, nobody is competing for a job. It was us competing against each other. Now, it’s about getting ready for the opponent.”

Smith has spent the past 20 years coaching on Sundays in the NFL.

While coaxing overt enthusiasm out of the mild-mannered Smith isn’t exactly easy, he is eager for his first game at Illinois to arrive. Much like he’s felt throughout his career.

“You remember them all,” Smith said. “Yeah, there’s butterflies, excitement (and) anticipation for (the opener). There’s nothing like it. Each one is different, but for me coming back now, it’s been a long since I’ve walked in the stadium and the band played. There’s a lot of excitement, to put it mildly. We want to put a good product on the field, the best product possible, and from the start. I can’t wait for the guys to do their thing on the field.”