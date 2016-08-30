Lunt, three others named captains

CHAMPAIGN — Lovie Smith continues to put his mark on the Illinois football program.

Training camp at home. Scooters gone. And the latest: permanent leaders picked for the season.

In a departure from recent years, when weekly captains were selected, Smith and the team chose four seasonlong captains, two each on offense and defense.

Quarterback Wes Lunt and center Joe Spencer will represent the offense. End Dawuane Smoot and linebacker Hardy Nickerson will handle the defense.

“It’s a great honor from my teammates, and I’m happy to be able to lead them this year,” said Smoot, considered a likely early-round pick in the 2017 NFL draft. “We’ve just got to be accountable at all times. We can’t be the ones that are late. We’ve got to be those guys our team can come to.”

Smoot didn’t vote for himself. He picked Nickerson and Carroll Phillips.

The captains’ jobs are mostly ceremonial.

They go to the center of the field before each game, shake hands with the opposing captains and call the coin toss.

“It’s pretty cool,” Smoot said.

The players and coaches all voted, and the decisions were announced Tuesday afternoon.

Smith “loved the choices.”

“What a great honor to be selected captain,” Smith said after Tuesday’s workout ended shortly after 6 p.m. at the grass practice fields on the east side of Memorial Stadium. “It’s not a popularity contest. Guys have had an opportunity to watch these men and see them in every different environment: how they prepare off the field, how they train in the weight room, how they are in the meeting room and, of course, what they do on the football field.”

Cal transfer Nickerson is in a rare position: captain at two schools in back-to-back seasons.

“You’re a captain at Cal and you move here and you’ve been working with your team for a month and they select you captain is pretty special,” Smith said. “If you know Hardy, it’s not like it is a shock to you.”

Nickerson knows the captain drill. He has a favorite call for the opening toss.

“I’m usually a heads caller,” Nickerson said. “I try to see what the official has it on first. Last year at Cal, every time I called it, I won.”

Smith figured his quarterback would be one of the captains. Lunt enters his third year as a starter.

“It’s probably the biggest honor I’ve ever had,” Lunt said.

The change from game captains to season captains works for Lunt.

“I think it’s a better way just because it gives you stability, who those guys are throughout the whole year,” Lunt said.

Lunt won’t alter his style, even with added duties.

“I’m just going to keep doing what I’m doing and preparing as well as I can and keeping things positive in the locker room and on the field,” Lunt said.