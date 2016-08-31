Linemen tackle their differences

CHAMPAIGN — Christian DiLauro admits he’s more of a night owl.



At least compared with fellow Illinois offensive lineman Austin Schmidt.



“Rooming with him in camp, it was interesting because we’re kind of different people,” DiLauro said. “I shouldn’t say he goes to bed early, but I would be up watching TV and then it’s lights out, and he’s over there snoring in the bed next to me.”



Schmidt can deliver good-natured ribbing much like DiLauro, who proposed to his girlfriend, former Illinois volleyball player Maddie Mayers, this offseason.



How often do Schmidt and the other Illini offensive linemen bring this up to DiLauro?



“All the time,” Schmidt said with a laugh. “He’s a family man now. He spends a lot of time with her, but when we’re here, he’s just one of the guys.”



DiLauro and Schmidt are the guys when it comes to both tackle spots this season at Illinois.



DiLauro has started the past 19 games at right tackle. Schmidt has done the same for the previous 16 games at left tackle.



The duo, both 21 years old and Ohio natives, hold the most experience on the offensive line outside of center Joe Spencer. Guards Nick Allegretti and Gabe Megginson are new starters.



“That’s a big position where experience is pretty key,” the 6-foot-6, 300-pound Schmidt said. “Just us having a couple years of starting experience under our belt really helps us because we’ve got two new guards, so when we make calls, we tell them what’s going to be done because we understand everything.”



The two arrived at Illinois with the 2013 recruiting class, enrolling early. But only Schmidt saw the field in 2013 when he played as a true freshman, rare for an offensive lineman.



DiLauro redshirted his initial season with the Illini, meaning he has two seasons of eligibility remaining. So does Schmidt, but barring a medical redshirt this season, 2016 will mark the last time Schmidt plays for the Illini.



“It could have helped with things such as strength, but playing as a freshman really helped me mature and helped me mentally,” Schmidt said. “Maybe I could be a little bit stronger right now, but I would do it the same.”



For DiLauro, sitting on the sidelines and only getting to block someone in practice was a tough transition at first.



“I hated it at first because I thought, ‘Man, I came here to play football. I didn’t come here to just practice,’” DiLauro said. “At the end of the day, it ended up paying off for me. It gave me time to build up my size and build up my strength. I ended up having to get surgery on my shoulder that year, too, so it let me mature and get something underneath me weightwise and strengthwise.”



Schmidt and DiLauro now will get to play for the same offensive line coach they thought they’d play for when they signed with Illinois. But Luke Butkus left Illinois after the 2012 season and only returned to his alma mater upon Lovie Smith’s hiring in early March after three seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars.



“I had no idea what he was like as a coach, so for three years, I heard horror stories, I guess, of how bad it was and all that stuff,” DiLauro said with a laugh. “As soon as I found out he was my position coach, I kind of sighed and thought, ‘Oh, no, my life is over.’ But at the end of the day, he’s got great experience from coaching in the NFL, and after talking to my dad and Joe Spencer, he is nowhere near what everybody made him seem like. He definitely understands us and what we’re going through. He’ll get on you because he knows what he can get out of you.”



What Illinois needs from both of its stalwarts at tackle is improved play. They’ll need to occupy defensive ends long enough this season to give Wes Lunt time to throw while also helping fortify the run game as Lovie Smith’s offense looks to become more balanced behind Ke’Shawn Vaughn.



DiLauro is just a shade shorter than Schmidt at 6-5, but he has added 60 pounds to his frame — up to 300 — after arriving at Illinois as a 240-pound high school tight end, one who initially wasn’t too sure what to think of Schmidt.



“I was just getting to college and was timid and didn’t want to be around people,” DiLauro said. “It took me a while to warm up to him, but once I got around him, it was easy to be around him.”



Schmidt echoed those sentiments.



“When you’re a freshman, you’re just battling,” Schmidt said. “Everything has been established now. It’s made our relationship a lot different, and we’ve definitely been getting a lot closer as the years have gone on.”

Hold that line

Illinois needs quality play out of its offensive line this season if bowl-game aspirations turn into reality. A look at two key categories and where Illinois has stacked up next to its Big Ten brethren in the last five seasons:



YEAR RUSHING YARDS BIG TEN RANK

2015 129.3 14th

2014 117.5 13th

2013 139.0 10th

2012 127.8 11th

2011 171.7 6th



YEAR SACKS ALLOWED BIG TEN RANK

2015 20 7th

2014 37 T-12th

2013 30 9th

2012 39 12th

2011 36 10th





