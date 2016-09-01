Big Ten football glance: Lovie preps for debut

THE STANDINGS

East Division

TEAM BIG TEN ALL

Indiana 0-0 1-0

Maryland 0-0 0-0

Michigan 0-0 0-0

Michigan State 0-0 0-0

Ohio State 0-0 0-0

Penn State 0-0 0-0

Rutgers 0-0 0-0



West Division

TEAM BIG TEN ALL

Minnesota 0-0 1-0

Illinois 0-0 0-0

Iowa 0-0 1-0

Nebraska 0-0 0-0

Northwestern 0-0 0-0

Purdue 0-0 0-0

Wisconsin 0-0 0-0

THE SCHEDULE

Two Big Ten teams, Indiana and Minnesota, started the season Thursday night. Want to know what remaining games are worthwhile today and Saturday? Here’s the scoop from sports editor Matt Daniels, who is aiming for perfection after last year’s 86-26 showing.



Furman at No. 12 Michigan State, 6 p.m. today, BTN (Thumbs down; Go to Tommy Stewart Field)

TV talent: Justin Kutcher, Jim Miller and Johnny Kane

First meeting between two schools will result in 18th consecutive season-opening win for Mark Dantonio’s program.

Daniels’ pick: Michigan State, 37-9



Eastern Kentucky at Purdue, 11 a.m., ESPNews (Thumbs down; Google Danny Hope)

TV talent: Dave Lamont and Ray Bentley

Maybe Danny Hope watches this game because he coached at both schools. And maybe fourth-year Boilermakers coach Darrell Hazell wins his seventh game at Purdue.

Daniels’ pick: Purdue, 31-22



Howard at Maryland, 11 a.m., BTN (Thumbs down; Pack car for trip to Hoopeston)

TV talent: Chris Denari and Scott McBrien

Despite only being 71/2 miles apart, programs are meeting for first time. New coach DJ Durkin and his Terrapins should have no problem, either, because Bison went 1-10 last season.

Daniels’ pick: Maryland, 35-10



Western Michigan at Northwestern, 11 a.m., ESPNU (Thumbs up)

TV talent: Clay Matvick and Dusty Dvoracek

Not exactly an easy opener for Pat Fitzgerald’s Wildcats. Repeating a 10-win season becomes much harder after P.J. Fleck’s Broncos spoil the opener in Evanston.

Daniels’ pick: Western Michigan, 30-23



Hawaii at No. 7 Michigan, 11 a.m., ESPN (Thumbs down; Visit Sweetcorn Festival)

TV talent: Mike Patrick, Ed Cunningham and Dr. Jerry Punch

First meeting between the two in Ann Arbor after two others in Honolulu. Even if Jim Harbaugh’s quarterback is a mystery, the outcome of this one won’t be.

Daniels’ pick: Michigan, 38-14



Bowling Green at No. 6 Ohio State, 11 a.m., BTN (Thumbs down; Eat some corn)

TV talent: Kevin Kugler, Matt Millen and Lisa Byington

Urban Meyer went 17-6 in two seasons at Bowling Green. He’ll hand his previous employer a lopsided loss at the Horseshoe.

Daniels’ pick: Ohio State, 52-20



Rutgers at No. 14 Washington, 1 p.m., Pac-12 Network (Thumbs down; Make Labor Day plans)

TV talent: Roxy Bernstein, Anthony Herron and Lewis Johnson

Scarlet Knights get to travel across the country only to lose in Chris Ash’s debut.

Daniels’ pick: Washington, 34-17



No. 5 LSU vs. Wisconsin, 2:30 p.m., ABC (Thumbs up)

TV talent: Steve Levy, Brian Griese and Todd McShay

“College GameDay” is at Lambeau Field, where the players are told not to leap into the stands after TDs. Badgers likely don’t have to worry about that.

Daniels’ pick: LSU, 20-3



Kent State at Penn State, 2:30 p.m., BTN (Thumbs down; Dust off grill again)

TV talent: Scott Graham and Chuck Long

Ex-Illini defensive coordinator Tim Banks is now on James Franklin’s staff. He’ll get to enjoy a win against the Golden Flashes for the second consecutive opener after Illinois beat Kent State to start the 2015 season.

Daniels’ pick: Penn State, 27-13



Miami (Ohio) at No. 17 Iowa, 2:30 p.m., ESPNU (Thumbs down; Grill steaks to perfection)

TV talent: Eamon McAnaney and John Congemi

Iowa fans will see a prominent coaching name in the state when Dan McCarney, a former Hawkeyes player and assistant coach at Iowa and later Iowa State’s coach, serves as an honorary captain.

Daniels’ pick: Iowa, 31-10



Murray State at Illinois, 2:30 p.m., BTN (Chill at Grange Grove)

TV talent: Eric Collins, J Leman and Rick Pizzo

In his 11 seasons as a head coach, all in the NFL, Lovie Smith sports a 5-6 record in season openers.

Daniels’ pick: Illinois, 28-14



Fresno State at Nebraska, 7 p.m., BTN (Thumbs down; Scout UNC)

TV talent: Joe Beninati, Glen Mason and Damon Benning

Jordan Westerkamp, a 2010 and 2011 N-G All-State pick from Montini, starts his final season with the Cornhuskers needing 53 receptions and 742 receiving yards to become the program’s all-time leader in both categories.

Daniels’ pick: Nebraska, 38-18

AWARD WATCH: HOW MATT DANIELS SEES IT

Big Ten MVP

Player, School POS.

J.T. Barrett, Ohio St. QB

C.J. Beathard, Iowa QB

Desmond King, Iowa DB

Saquon Barkley, PSU RB

Justin Jackson, N’western RB

Illini MVP

NAME, POS. YEAR

Lovie Smith, coach First

Hardy Nickerson, LB Sr.

Wes Lunt, QB Sr.

Ke’Shawn Vaughn, RB So.

Malik Turner, WR Jr.

Coach of the Year

COACH, School YR.

Urban Meyer, Ohio St. Fifth

Mark Dantonio, MSU 10th

Jim Harbaugh, Mich. Second

Kirk Ferentz, Iowa 18th

Pat Fitzgerald, N’western 11th

Bowl Outlook

BOWL TEAM

Playoff Ohio State

Rose Michigan

Citrus Michigan State

Outback Minnesota

TaxSlayer Iowa

Holiday N’western

Music City Nebraska

Foster Farms Penn State

Pinstripe Wisconsin

Heart of Dallas Indiana

PICKS TO CLICK

Each week, college football writers Bob Asmussen and Matt Daniels scour the schedule for the best game ... and the worst. Here are their picks for Week 1:

Bob says ...

Game of the Week: Houston vs. Oklahoma. The “neutral-site” game is being played in Houston’s NRG Stadium, home of the Texans. It is a huge early test for Oklahoma, which is the nation’s No. 1 team in The News-Gazette’s AP Top 25 ballot. If the Cougars pull the upset, and it is possible, they move into playoff contention. Seriously.

Game of the Weak: Rhode Island at Kansas. Coming off an 0-12 season, maybe we should forgive the Jayhawks for playing an FCS school. Kansas was outscored last season a ridiculous 553-183. Might be time for Bill Self to tell the guys about defense. Think the former Illini coach even bothers going to the games? Can’t be much fun taking hotshot recruits to see the worst football team in the country. The visiting Rams weren’t much better, finishing 1-10 and getting outscored 329-151. This isn’t just the worst game this week. It is the worst game ever.

Matt says ...

Game of the Week: Mississippi vs. Florida State. This is certainly the game of the day because it’s the only one on Labor Day. Jimbo Fisher and Hugh Freeze know all about off-field distractions (see Winston, Jameis for the Seminoles and Tunsil, Laremy for the Rebels). But both also know how to recruit. One of these schools’ chance at the final four takes a dent.

Game of the Weak: Southeastern Louisiana at Oklahoma State. The Cowboys and benefactor T. Boone Pickens sure know how to spend money. Yet they sure don’t know how to schedule for season openers. Those at Pickens’ palace won’t need to worry too much against an FCS opponent, spending most of the second half wondering about Mike Gundy’s hair and age, along with counting down the days until the Bedlam Series against rival Oklahoma arrives the first Saturday in December.