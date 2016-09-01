Hylton, Watson join starting lineup

CHAMPAIGN — The section is tucked toward the back of the Illinois football media guide. On pages 160-163, every Illinois starter since 1975 is listed. At least two new names will be added this season.



Sophomore Tre Watson will take one of the outside linebacker spots Saturday against Murray State at Memorial Stadium. And sophomore Julian Hylton moves in at strong safety.



Both players had a feeling they were going to be starters. But it became official with Monday’s release of the depth chart.



“It’s pretty cool,” Hylton said. “If anything, it’s more motivation to work harder.”



“It lets you know that you’ve been working hard and the coaches recognize what you’re doing,” Watson added.



Watson always has been part of the defensive plan. The question was, “Which position?”



When Hardy Nickerson transferred from California, he became a logical choice at middle linebacker.



Watson has worked at all three linebacker spots.



“The first couple of days, you’ve got to remind yourself which position you’re at while you are there,” Watson said. “But, at this point, I’ve got a solid knowledge base for all three.



“You’ve got to be able to separate the different roles. As you get experience and reps at each one, it becomes pretty simple.”



When he got the official word, Watson made a quick call home to his mom, Christa.



“Mom’s more emotional, so I called her first,” Watson said. “Dad (Tim) after. He stays up to date on Twitter, so he probably saw it the same time I did. They were elated. I definitely appreciate the support.”



Off the pace



Check out preseason college football magazines and Hylton is listed behind Caleb Day, who opens the season as Hylton’s backup.



Hylton figured if he performed well in practice, he would get a fair shot.



“The coaches did what they felt is best,” Hylton said. “They’re going to put the players in the correct positions to do what they feel like we should do.”



Hylton said there is talent at the safety position. Besides Day and Darwyn Kelly on the strong side, returning starter Taylor Barton, Pat Nelson and Dillan Cazley are working at free safety.



“I do what I need to do to help the team, and I am willing to do anything,” Hylton said.



The depth chart has been fluid. Toward the end of camp, Hylton moved to the top spot and didn’t budge.



What did he think when he saw the final list?



“I was pretty excited,” Hylton said. “I’ve got to make sure I was ready to play for this Saturday and just keep working hard.”



As a redshirt freshman in 2015, Hylton played in 10 games, mostly on special teams. He made a key play against Nebraska, recovering a fumble in the Illinois win.



His experience helps moving forward.



“It’s not going to be a complete surprise to be out there,” Hylton said.



Starting over



Recruited by Tim Beckman after a standout career at now-closed Lincoln-Way North, Hylton got a fresh start with Lovie Smith’s coaching staff. The change has been good for him.



“I feel like everyone bought in to what the coaching staff is bringing to the table,” Hylton said. “We’re ready to contribute.”



The players see the depth chart every day and talk about it during meetings.



“I feel like this coaching staff is great at motivating people to work hard,” Hylton said. “They can get the best out of all the players on this team. This coaching staff has a lot of experience. They are very knowledgeable. They are great mentors.”



Hylton doesn’t have any personal goals for the opener.



“Make the coaches proud and help my team out as much as I can,” Hylton said.



Smith and the defensive coaches have talked about creating turnovers. Watson has been listening.



“If you really work on it every single practice, it becomes natural just like tackling and dropping (back in coverage) and doing all the other stuff,” Watson said. “It’s part of our DNA.”



And if he gets his hands on a ball Saturday?



“I’m going to the house,” Watson said.