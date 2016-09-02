Final word: Lovie's pregame routine

CHAMPAIGN — The new Illinois coach likes routines. So, no surprise, Lovie Smith had a Friday night plan for his football team.



The Illini had their customary dinner at Champaign Country Club, then went directly to the new team headquarters at downtown’s Hyatt Place. There was also an optional chapel service that ended at about 8 p.m.



“From there, we want them off their feet, in their room, watching games and just relaxing,” Smith said after Friday’s early-evening walkthrough at Memorial Stadium. “All of the final preparation is in. The hay’s in the barn.”



Smith has his own Friday night routine. He goes over the final game plan and watches video.



The players have their pregame meal today at Ikenberry Commons. At noon, they will walk through Grange Grove to Memorial Stadium.



✰ ✰ ✰



Illinois has multiple uniform color combinations. The captains previewed this week’s choice, and the rest of the players will see them today.



“The captains will be involved from here on out,” Smith said. “If there is something the team has a strong feeling about, they will go through the captains to get the point across.”



✰ ✰ ✰



Smith made his first appearance at the Illini Quarterback Club luncheon on Friday. The crowd of 340 was the biggest in years. He was welcomed with a long standing ovation.



“They like what we’re doing. They like where our program is headed,” Smith said. “You can be new and still be really excited about (today’s game). That’s where we are. I think there should be a lot of excitement around Illinois football now.”



Smith brought guests to the luncheon: center Joe Spencer, quarterback Wes Lunt, linebacker Hardy Nickerson and long snapper Michael Martin. The team’s other captain, defensive end Dawuane Smoot, couldn’t make it because he was in class.



The players briefly introduced themselves before Smith opened with a short talk.



“Spring ball, summer workouts, training camp, all of them have gone the way we wanted them to,” Smith said. “I cannot tell you how hard these guys on our football team have worked to put a good product on the football field. In order for us to have a rebirth of our program, we can’t do it without you fans.”



✰ ✰ ✰



Faces in the crowd at Friday’s luncheon included Illini basketball legend Lou Henson and athletic director Josh Whitman.



✰ ✰ ✰



Martin recently got good news. The former walk-on from Centennial is now on scholarship.



He is a graduate student in mechanical engineering.



“It’s the most amazing feeling to have that affirmation that ... you’re reaching that dream,” Martin said.



✰ ✰ ✰



Playing a Big Ten team is big for Murray State. The Racers have met Jim Delany’s conference twice, losing to Wisconsin in 1999 and to Indiana in 2008. The combined scores were 94-13.



“It’s a huge deal for a lot of reasons,” Murray State coach Mitch Stewart said. “Obviously, that helps in recruiting. When we go recruit our players, the big thing we always tell them is, ‘Hey, you’re going to play top-notch competition.



“It also helps our team. When you can put them in that type of atmosphere, that’s big for our kids because they don’t get that type of atmosphere all the time. They don’t get 50,000, 45,000 people yelling at them all the time.”



Playing a Big Ten team also shows the coaches what the team needs to work on.



“It helps us from an evaluation standpoint,” Stewart said. “If we can go up there and hold our own for a little while, that’s very helpful for us moving forward. It’s great for us.”



✰ ✰ ✰



One reason Murray State plays FBS schools is for the money. Illinois will pay the Racers $350,000 for today’s game.



“It keeps our budget in line,” Stewart said.



✰ ✰ ✰



The Murray State travel party didn’t make it to Champaign-Urbana on Friday night. On purpose. Instead, the team bused to the Holiday Inn in Effingham. The plan is to drive the rest of the way today.



“We never go to the stadium the night before,” Stewart said.



The team had a workout at home before loading up later Friday.



“We get to the hotel, and basically all we do is we sleep,” Stewart said.



This morning, Stewart planned a brief workout in the hotel parking lot, then back on the buses to Champaign.



Stewart is a big fan of afternoon games.



“I wish we played all of our games here at 2 or 2:30,” Stewart said. “I hate sitting around all day waiting for 6 p.m. kickoffs.”



✰ ✰ ✰



Murray State has 40 new players on the team this season. One of those players is former St. Joseph-Ogden quarterback Eli Oltean, who will have a large fan following at the game. His parents, Bob and Mary, are Illinois season ticket-holders.



✰ ✰ ✰



Stewart doesn’t have any game-day rituals.



“I don’t wear the same underwear or anything like that,” Stewart said. “I’ve always thought there are only so many things you can do with 11 people on the field. Football is just football.



“I take a lot of pride in being a football coach. I think it’s the best job in the world. We have signs around our office that say, ‘Best job ever.’ We’re not brain surgeons. It’s just ball.”

































