How they line up: Illinois vs. Murray State

Beat writer Matt Daniels takes a look at projected starters for Illinois and Murray State:



Illini (0-0)

Offense

NO. POS. PLAYER HT. WT. YR.

12 Quarterback Wes Lunt 6-5 225 Sr.

5 Running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn 5-10 210 So.

39 Fullback Nate Echard 6-2 235 Jr.

19 Wide receiver Justin Hardee 6-1 200 Sr.

11 Wide receiver Malik Turner 6-3 205 Jr.

87 Tight end Tyler White 6-5 255 Sr.

57 Left tackle Austin Schmidt 6-6 300 Sr.

72 Left guard Gabe Megginson 6-5 300 Fr.

71 Center Joe Spencer 6-4 300 Sr.

53 Right guard Nick Allegretti 6-4 315 So.

67 Right tackle Christian DiLauro 6-5 300 Jr.

Player to watch: Ke’Shawn Vaughn. Lovie Smith has said all along he wants Vaughn to become the bellcow for the Illini. Well, now is his chance. Vaughn never has topped 24 carries in a game so far at Illinois, but he might today as he strives for his second 100-yard rushing game with the Illini against a defense that gave up almost 200 rushing yards per game last season.



Defense

NO. POS. PLAYER HT. WT. YR.

91 End Dawuane Smoot 6-3 255 Sr.

11 Tackle Chunky Clements 6-3 295 Sr.

16 Tackle Rob Bain 6-3 295 Sr.

6 End Carroll Phillips 6-3 240 Sr.

5 Weakside linebacker James Crawford 6-2 220 Jr.

10 Middle linebacker Hardy Nickerson 6-0 230 Sr.

33 Strongside linebacker Tre Watson 6-2 235 So.

1 Cornerback Jaylen Dunlap 6-1 190 Jr.

3 Free safety Taylor Barton 6-1 215 Sr.

30 Strong safety Julian Hylton 6-0 205 So.

24 Cornerback Darius Mosely 5-11 190 Sr.

Player to watch: Carroll Phillips. Much attention will center on Dawuane Smoot coming off his eight-sack 2015 season. He very well may add to his career total today, but with so much emphasis on containing Smoot, that might free up more pass opportunities for Phillips and mean a long afternoon for Murray State quarterback KD Humphries.

Head coach: Lovie Smith (0-0 at Illinois, 0-0 overall in first season)



Racers (0-0)

Offense

NO. POS. PLAYER HT. WT. YR.

2 Quarterback KD Humphries 6-3 225 Sr.

7 Running back Mark Dodson 5-10 198 Jr.

16 Wide receiver Jordon Gandy 6-4 210 Jr.

1 Wide receiver Malik Golson 5-9 180 Sr.

85 Wide receiver Jesse Blackburn 6-3 240 Sr.

3 Wide receiver L.J. Gainey 5-11 187 Jr.

78 Left tackle Joe Irby 6-4 297 Jr.

57 Left guard Kwan Stallworth 6-4 295 So.

60 Center Brant Newman 6-2 286 Fr.

69 Right guard Chris White 6-3 310 So.

71 Right tackle Noah Banks 6-6 310 Fr.

Player to watch: KD Humphries. The Racers will throw the ball. Then throw the ball. And throw the ball some more. Humphries completed 62 percent of his passes last season en route to 3,778 yards and 22 touchdowns. The Alabama native has the capability to hurt the Illini secondary a time or two with deep passes today.

Defense

NO. POS. PLAYER HT. WT. YR.

32 End Zuri Elrington 6-3 265 Sr.

91 Tackle Bishop Woods 6-2 253 Jr.

99 Tackle Rashad Johnson 6-1 270 So.

94 End Silas Owens 6-4 240 So.

13 Weakside linebacker Quincy Williams 6-0 215 So.

51 Middle linebacker Lamont Crittendon 5-10 235 So.

21 Defensive back Zach Wade 5-11 215 Jr.

8 Free safety Zach Shipley 5-10 178 Jr.

24 Strong safety Toby Omli 6-0 200 Sr.

34 Cornerback D’Montre Wade 6-0 192 Jr.

6 Cornerback Marquez Sanford 5-11 170 So.

Player to watch: Marquez Sanford. The Racers’ defense last season was porous, but maybe Sanford is a cornerstone to build around. He made 50 tackles and nabbed two interceptions as a true freshman in 2015. Wes Lunt has only been intercepted nine times in two seasons at Illinois, but an opportunistic Sanford could change that today.

Head coach: Mitch Stewart (3-8 at Murray State; 3-8 overall in two seasons)



Prediction: Illinois 28, Murray State 14

The buzz will be palpable around Memorial Stadium. Even before the first patron makes their way into the venue. From the players to the coaches to the fans to the media, a sense of heightened anticipation hovers around the Illini. Not since Illinois started its 2008 season, fresh off a Rose Bowl appearance, at a renovated Memorial Stadium, has an opener produced this much hype. Nerves and a new system might mean Illinois won’t play a perfect 60 minutes, but it’s good enough for Smith to start his Illinois career with a win.

