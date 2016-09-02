Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

How they line up: Illinois vs. Murray State
Fri, 09/02/2016 - 8:39pm | Matt Daniels
Beat writer Matt Daniels takes a look at projected starters for Illinois and Murray State:

Illini (0-0)
Offense
NO.    POS.    PLAYER    HT.    WT.    YR.
12    Quarterback    Wes Lunt    6-5    225    Sr.
5    Running back    Ke’Shawn Vaughn    5-10    210    So.
39    Fullback    Nate Echard    6-2    235    Jr.
19    Wide receiver    Justin Hardee    6-1    200    Sr.
11    Wide receiver    Malik Turner    6-3    205    Jr.
87    Tight end    Tyler White    6-5    255    Sr.
57    Left tackle    Austin Schmidt    6-6    300    Sr.
72    Left guard    Gabe Megginson    6-5    300    Fr.
71    Center    Joe Spencer    6-4    300    Sr.
53    Right guard    Nick Allegretti    6-4    315    So.
67    Right tackle    Christian DiLauro    6-5    300    Jr.

Player to watch: Ke’Shawn Vaughn. Lovie Smith has said all along he wants Vaughn to become the bellcow for the Illini. Well, now is his chance. Vaughn never has topped 24 carries in a game so far at Illinois, but he might today as he strives for his second 100-yard rushing game with the Illini against a defense that gave up almost 200 rushing yards per game last season.

Defense
NO.    POS.    PLAYER    HT.    WT.    YR.
91    End    Dawuane Smoot    6-3    255    Sr.
11    Tackle    Chunky Clements    6-3    295    Sr.
16    Tackle    Rob Bain    6-3    295    Sr.
6    End    Carroll Phillips    6-3    240    Sr.
5    Weakside linebacker    James Crawford    6-2    220    Jr.
10    Middle linebacker    Hardy Nickerson    6-0    230    Sr.
33    Strongside linebacker    Tre Watson    6-2    235    So.
1    Cornerback    Jaylen Dunlap    6-1    190    Jr.
3    Free safety    Taylor Barton    6-1    215    Sr.
30    Strong safety    Julian Hylton    6-0    205    So.
24    Cornerback    Darius Mosely    5-11    190    Sr.

Player to watch: Carroll Phillips. Much attention will center on Dawuane Smoot coming off his eight-sack 2015 season. He very well may add to his career total today, but with so much emphasis on containing Smoot, that might free up more pass opportunities for Phillips and mean a long afternoon for Murray State quarterback KD Humphries.

Head coach: Lovie Smith (0-0 at Illinois, 0-0 overall in first season)

Racers (0-0)
Offense
NO.    POS.    PLAYER    HT.    WT.    YR.
2    Quarterback    KD Humphries    6-3    225    Sr.
7    Running back    Mark Dodson    5-10    198    Jr.
16    Wide receiver    Jordon Gandy    6-4    210    Jr.
1    Wide receiver    Malik Golson    5-9    180    Sr.
85    Wide receiver    Jesse Blackburn    6-3    240    Sr.
3    Wide receiver    L.J. Gainey    5-11    187    Jr.
78    Left tackle    Joe Irby    6-4    297    Jr.
57    Left guard    Kwan Stallworth    6-4    295    So.
60    Center    Brant Newman    6-2    286    Fr.
69    Right guard    Chris White    6-3    310    So.
71    Right tackle    Noah Banks    6-6    310    Fr.

Player to watch: KD Humphries. The Racers will throw the ball. Then throw the ball. And throw the ball some more. Humphries completed 62 percent of his passes last season en route to 3,778 yards and 22 touchdowns. The Alabama native has the capability to hurt the Illini secondary a time or two with deep passes today.

Defense
NO.    POS.    PLAYER    HT.    WT.    YR.
32    End    Zuri Elrington    6-3    265    Sr.
91    Tackle    Bishop Woods    6-2    253    Jr.
99    Tackle    Rashad Johnson    6-1    270    So.
94    End    Silas Owens    6-4    240    So.
13    Weakside linebacker    Quincy Williams    6-0    215    So.
51    Middle linebacker    Lamont Crittendon    5-10    235    So.
21    Defensive back    Zach Wade    5-11    215    Jr.
8    Free safety    Zach Shipley    5-10    178    Jr.
24    Strong safety    Toby Omli    6-0    200    Sr.
34    Cornerback    D’Montre Wade    6-0    192    Jr.
6    Cornerback    Marquez Sanford    5-11    170    So.

Player to watch: Marquez Sanford. The Racers’ defense last season was porous, but maybe Sanford is a cornerstone to build around. He made 50 tackles and nabbed two interceptions as a true freshman in 2015. Wes Lunt has only been intercepted nine times in two seasons at Illinois, but an opportunistic Sanford could change that today.

Head coach: Mitch Stewart (3-8 at Murray State; 3-8 overall in two seasons)

Prediction: Illinois 28, Murray State 14
The buzz will be palpable around Memorial Stadium. Even before the first patron makes their way into the venue. From the players to the coaches to the fans to the media, a sense of heightened anticipation hovers around the Illini. Not since Illinois started its 2008 season, fresh off a Rose Bowl appearance, at a renovated Memorial Stadium, has an opener produced this much hype. Nerves and a new system might mean Illinois won’t play a perfect 60 minutes, but it’s good enough for Smith to start his Illinois career with a win.
 

