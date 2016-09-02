Talking points: How Murray State analyst sees it

I certainly think there is a buzz, but for different reasons one might expect.



With the Big Ten ending play against FCS opponents following the 2016 season, head coach Mitch Stewart — and several fans — are relishing this final opportunity to play a significantly tougher opponent. The trickle-down economics of Power 5 schools paying D-II opponents has a lot of positive effects for smaller programs, as the paychecks help maintain facilities, provide hot meals and pay staffers.



It’s also always an exciting trip for the players, who at one time in their lives saw themselves maybe playing at a higher level of football. For whatever reason, their paths have led to Murray State — which maintains a prolific offense and growing defense in a tough Ohio Valley Conference.



I don’t really know how many people will travel for the game — it’s not that far and it’s on the Big Ten Network — but if the weather holds out, I’d expect a small, faithful contingent making the trip. I know the players are pumped to just get started.



KD Humphries is a legit Division I quarterback and is currently on pace to break every single significant passing record at Murray State. (Sidenote: Murray State wide receivers coach Casey Brockman holds those records. He was Stewart’s quarterbacks coach last season and was his senior quarterback in 2012.)



Humphries’ tall frame and penchant for escaping the pocket give him a lot of playmaking ability, and he sees the ball well. With several new wideouts in a younger Racer class (including 40 new freshman and juco signees), he’s struggled some in camp — creating more turnovers than he’s used to.



However, his final scrimmage was very solid, and he was calm and poised in red-zone situations.



There is a lot of buzz surrounding him as a potential FCS Offensive Player of the Year. Last year he finished seventh in voting, and if you Google his name, you’ll see that several sports pundits have faith he can be one of the best this season. It could lead to some NFL looks, but he’s focused on winning. He consistently says he’ll trade stats for victories any day.



I’m not so sure Murray State football is looking at a future move to the FBS, at least not until they can get some consistency and frequency in the FCS playoffs from here and beyond. The increased number of scholarships would be nice, sure, but the program is in the middle of trying to rebuild and get back into the D-II discussion. The offense has been consistently in the top five of all FCS for the past five-plus years, but the wins haven’t come.



If the program can start winning on a more regular basis, I could see the discussion coming. But until then, no.



I will go with Illinois 49, Murray State 21. I think the Illini depth will eventually challenge the Racers, who will find a way to score points regardless of whom they play. This is a very up-tempo offense with big-play ability, and they’ll find a mismatch at some point. It won’t be enough, however, to stop a Power 5 under the guide of Lovie Smith.