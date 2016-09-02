Tate: It's time to speculate

Lovie time is here.



The Illini football team’s new “father figure” will turn strategist at 2:42 p.m. Saturday against Murray State. Lovie Smith, along with an expectant following, will look for answers from a thin squad left by departed coaches Tim Beckman and Bill Cubit.



Here are five questions that have been burning up the social media lines.



Can Illinois run the football?



The ultimate success of the 2016 team could revolve around this issue. We’ve been constantly reminded that the UI’s 129.3 yards rushing ranked last among Big Ten schools last year and 116th out of 128 overall. Generally speaking, Cubit accepted an obvious shortcoming and emphasized Wes Lunt’s passes.



Smith has called for a more balanced offense, with 235-pound junior Nate Echard getting the call at fullback.



“Our offense is built around play action,” said sophomore tailback Ke’Shawn Vaughn, noting a change in the former pass-first system. The plan is to produce a sufficient run threat to negate the opposing pass rush.



“Lovie wants to run, and I was all in for that,” Vaughn said. “We’re more downhill. Echard and (Austin) Roberts are physical blockers. I like running behind a fullback.



“Overall, Lovie has a calming influence, and this is a more relaxed team after last year’s coaching upheaval (Beckman was fired prior to the 2015 season).”



Intentions are good. Question is, can veteran tackles Austin Schmidt and Christian DiLauro spearhead upgraded blocking.



Vaughn needs holes to get started. Illinois averaged 246 yards rushing in 2010 when Mikel Leshoure was running behind fullback Jay Prosch. The Illini haven’t averaged 140 yards rushing in the last four years, leading to major deficiencies in the packed red zone.



What can we expect from special teams?



Within the next month or so, the outcome of an Illini contest will be determined by some aspect of the kicking game.



Three of the last 15 UI games were decided by an Illini’s toe: (1) The 16-14 win against Penn State in 2014 was settled by David Reisner’s 36-yard field goal with eight seconds showing; (2) Middle Tennessee State fell 27-25 last September on Taylor Zalewski’s 51-yarder with 2:09 left; and (3) the 14-13 triumph against Nebraska came by the margin of Zalewski’s extra point at 10 seconds.



Chase McLaughlin, a redshirt sophomore from Texas, appears to have won the place-kicking job from Reisner, who is also the No. 2 punter behind Ryan Frain (40.2 average last year). We know no more about McLaughlin than we do about open-field tackling by the coverage teams or the return units now that versatile V’Angelo Bentley has graduated.



All we know for sure is that special teams coordinator Bob Ligashesky is the most boisterous and animated member of the new coaching staff.



And what about that coaching staff?



With 56 seasons of combined NFL coaching experience, the Smith staff has more pro experience than any in the country.



Whereas the Illini previously held three preseason scrimmages and tackled everyone but the quarterbacks, Smith’s non-tackling style will be tested. Also under close scrutiny will be the defense’s ability to deal with spread and option styles that differ from what coordinator Hardy Nickerson is unaccustomed to.



Offensively, emphasis on an NFL-style ground game may not receive a full evaluation until North Carolina comes calling a week hence.



How will the secondary fare?



Big Ten tackles leader Clayton Fejedelem is gone and will be replaced by a virtual unknown, former Lincoln-Way North running back Julian Hylton. Hylton beat out veterans Caleb Day and Darwyn Kelly for the safety position alongside senior Taylor Barton.



At the corners, three-year starters Bentley and Eaton Spence are gone, and it’s time for backups Jaylen Dunlap and Darius Mosely to step forward.



With KD Humphries showing 3,778 yards passing for Murray State last season, look for Smith to make extensive use of Charleston senior Dillan Cazley at the nickel slot (replacing a linebacker). This secondary will need a strong pass rush to be successful.



And, lastly, what about the receiving corps?



Catching the football was not an Illini asset in 2015. Without Mikey Dudek, they dropped about five catchable balls per game. And when defenses concentrated on Geronimo Allison (whose late reception beat Nebraska), the offense struggled as the Illini lost six of the last seven games.



Veterans Malik Turner and Justin Hardee (one of 11 graduates on this team) have shown flashes and will be called on for more consistency. Desmond Cain is coming off a 53-catch freshman season, and Zach Grant has been exceptional in practice. The tight ends will be busy, and Vaughn will be used as a receiver, though he may not be as versatile as departed Josh Ferguson.



Simply put, the receivers have a lot to prove and the talent to do it. Dudek hopes to return

in October but is a long shot.



Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com.