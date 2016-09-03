Asmussen: Illini make good first impression

Longtime college football writer and AP Top 25 voter Bob Asmussen weighs in on Saturday’s Illinois opener:

First impressions

— Illinois did everything it could to fill Memorial Stadium, even giving away free tickets to students. The announced attendance was 48,644, a solid number, but there were plenty of empty seats.

— Lovie Smith made his debut on the Illinois sidelines. It would have been nice to introduce him at the beginning, He will never have another chance for a first game. Would have been one of those spine-tingling moments sports are known for. An opportunity lost.

— Of course, the fans made up for the oversight with an impromptu “Lovie” chant with 7:47 left in the first quarter. It followed the team’s second touchdown. Keep winning games and the chant will become the football version of “Looooouu” used every time Lou Henson is announced at State Farm Center.

— The News-Gazette told you Kendrick Foster can play, naming him an All-Stater three times during his high school career. No other player has been selected that many times, although to be fair, we didn’t recognize underclassmen until 1995. Foster isn’t going to replace Ke’Shawn Vaughn in the starting lineup, but his long touchdown runs help the coaches feel better when he is on the field.

Second guesses

— Illinois started first-year freshman Darta Lee at guard, sliding Nick Allegretti to fill the vacant center spot. That is a lot to ask from Lee, who is just getting used to his class schedule and the C-U weather. A better plan would have been to start one of the experienced backups. Lee was replaced in the second quarter by Jordan Fagan.



— Yes, we understand the team wants to run the ball. It’s a worthy goal and makes the Illini harder to defend. But the team’s best offensive asset is Wes Lunt. He needs to throw the ball more than 14 times in the first half.

— Soon, by Big Ten decree, Illinois won’t be able to schedule any more games against the FCS. The conference might want to rethink its positon. The nine-game league schedule is hard enough without adding another competitive game against the FBS. Plus, it is nice for the bigger schools to spread some of the wealth. Murray State was paid $350,000 for Saturday’s visit.

Third degree

— The Racers should have used some of the check from Illinois to pay for hotel rooms in C-U on Friday night. After a bus trip from Effingham on Saturday morning, the Racers looked like they were sleeping the first half of the first quarter.

— Dawuane Smoot has been around here a long time. One of the team’s captains, he was called for three penalties in the first half, including a running into the kicker foul that kept a Murray State drive alive. Veterans aren’t supposed to make those kind of mistakes. He will hear about it during team meetings this week. And do what he can to fix it.

— Illinois played seven first-year players in the game: Lee, receiver Dominic Thieman, running back Tre Nation, defensive lineman Tymir Oliver, defensive tackle Kenyon Jackson and linebackers Dele Harding and Jake Hansen. Loren Tate will tell you players are much better in their fifth year than in their third year.

Fourth estate

Former linebacker J Leman has an Illini doubleheader scheduled at the start of the season. He worked Saturday’s game as analyst for BTN and will be back for North Carolina.

Leman knows what it is like to play for a first-year Illinois coach. He was a sophomore on Ron Zook’s 2005 team that finished 2-9.

How does that team compare to the current Illini?

“The senior class has more players than we did when we started,” Leman said. “I really like the senior class. I like the defensive line. There are pieces there, and Lovie is going to recruit. I don’t know how many they’ll win. I know they’ll be in more games.”

The '05 team started the season 2-0, beating Rutgers in a Tim Brasic-led thriller and knocking off San Jose State in Week 2.

At halftime of the third game, at Cal, the Illini led by 10 and some were wondering if they could reach a bowl. Then, reality set in. Cal roared back for a 35-20 victory. The next week, the Illini lost 61-14 at home against Michigan State and didn’t sniff another win. All of the remaining games were doube-digit losses.

“We lost confidence,” Leman said., “We had a horrible week of practice. We were just lethargic. That game really, really shook us the rest of the year.”

— What happens if Illinois beats North Carolina?

“You would have to think Illinois would be back on the national map,” Leman said. “It would be a huge win. It’s well documented that Illinois struggled in nonconference play against Power 5 opponents. Hopefully, we turn the tide.”

Five burning questions

1. Is there a running back controversy? Foster looked great as Vaughn’s backup, scoring twice in the second quarter. Remember, Foster considered transferring during the offseason. There would be plenty of takers now.

2. Is North Carolina scared? Or least nervous?

The Tar Heels dominated the Illini last season in Chapel Hill. We’re going to assume Larry Fedora was given the lowdown on the Illinj from Tim Beckman before the ex-coach decided to leave his volunteer position.

3. Will Joe Spencer be back at center next week?

That appears likely. Spencer has a knee injury that is not considered serious. You know he wanted to play, but the coaches chose the smarter path and held him out. Every bit of rest helps. He will need to be at his best against North Carolina.

4. Is Hardy Nickerson the best linebacker in Illinois history?

He is good. Really, really good. But Dick Butkus was the best ever. Not just at Illinois, but in football. They should rename the position in his honor.

5. What was The News-Gazette’s AP Top 25 voter thinking when he picked Oklahoma No. 1?

Sorry about that. Couldn’t help myself. The Sooners will not be No. 1 this week. Probably go with Clemson or Alabama. Don’t forget, Houston is very talented and was playing at home. The Cougars now have a real shot at makng the playoff.