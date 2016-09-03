Expectations met in opener

CHAMPAIGN — Growing up near the state capital of Illinois, Wes Lunt heard of Lovie Smith.

It was hard not to during Lunt’s teenage years in Rochester when Smith roamed the Chicago Bears sidelines.

But …

“To be honest, I didn’t really grow up a Bears fan, so I really didn’t know too much about him,” said Lunt, now the veteran Illini quarterback. “I just knew he was a respected, humble coach that really changed the Chicago Bears for the good, and everyone was really excited about him.”

The sentiment now applies to Illinois.

Even before a less-than-full Memorial Stadium crowd, announced at 48,644, Illinois soundly defeated Murray State 52-3 to mark Smith’s first game in charge of the Illini.

“A lot of anticipation for the game,” Smith said. “I didn’t get a whole lot of sleep (Friday) night. We’re going to enjoy wins, period, no matter who it’s against.”

Smith’s popularity among Illinois fans increased in the months and weeks leading up to Saturday’s opener even after his early March hire drew rave reviews.

“It still feels like a fairytale,” Illinois running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn said.

The reality of the new era at Illinois that was finally on display Saturday harkens back to this past spring. Labor Day marks the six-month anniversary of athletic director Josh Whitman firing Bill Cubit.

Turmoil and uncertainty are words no longer associated with Illinois. At least early on in Smith’s tenure.

Stability and confidence have replaced those feelings not only outside the program, but inside, too.

“I really feel like it’s heading in the right direction,” Lunt said. “With recruiting, he’s going to change Illinois football in these next two or three years, so we’re excited about it.”

The presence of Smith and his 11 seasons of NFL head coaching experience he brought with him to Champaign are a big reason, too, for that unbridled optimism.

“He really treats us like NFL players,” Lunt said. “If you don’t do something, that’s not OK. Everything he has on the schedule is mandatory. If you don’t do it, it shows you much you care about the program and the football team. These young kids are getting a taste of it by growing up in a hurry and taking responsibility for their actions.”

The responsibility of the Illini defense on the field falls on Hardy Nickerson’s shoulders. The fifth-year senior from California, who compiled a game-high 11 tackles while he made his Illinois debut, too, has known Smith most of his life since his dad, Illinois defensive coordinator Hardy Nickerson, played for Smith before coaching with him.

“You don’t want to disappoint him,” the younger Nickerson said. “He’s an honest guy and a trustworthy guy. You want to play as hard as you can for him.”

Smith said improvements need to take place, but nearly all facets clicked for the Illini against the overmatched Racers.

“When you win, you need to celebrate it like it’s a Super Bowl for you, but it’s one game, and we realize that,” Smith said. “We wanted to be 1-0 heading into the North Carolina game, and that’s where we are.”