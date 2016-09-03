Fit, trim Illinois handles Murray State

CHAMPAIGN — Broccoli and blueberries.

Those are two of the foot items Illinois running back Kendrick Foster has consumed more than he has in the past. Dropping weight and shedding some body fat was a key message Lovie Smith told his players once he assumed the Illinois job in March.

“We did ask our guys to lose (some weight),” Smith said. “We were a heavy football team.”

Message received by, among others, Foster.

“We all lost weight and we all got stronger, too,” Foster said. “You would think with losing weight you wouldn’t be getting stronger, but we lost body fat and we were just as strong.”

The 5-foot-9, 200-pound redshirt junior, who initially announced he would transfer shortly after the end of the 2015 season, put forth a career effort against Murray State, scampering for a game-high 118 yards on only four carries. Two of those carries resulted in two separate 56-yard touchdown runs during the second quarter to break the game open for the Illini. His 29.5 yards per carry set a school record, with Abe Woodson holding the previous record of 25.3 he established in 1955 against Iowa State.

Foster said he has changed his diet since Smith and the new strength and conditioning staff, led by Joey Boese, arrived at Illinois. He’s cut out pizza and tries to stay away from carbohydrates, only loading up on the latter right before a game.

“I’m really strict on sugar because my trainer said it suffocates your oxygen getting to your veins and your blood,” Foster said. “I don’t want that, especially in a game.”

Foster said he tries to stay away from fruit, too, just because of the sugar component, and eat leafy, green vegetables, like spinach and broccoli.

“I try to strictly eat blueberries because they have the less sugar from it,” Foster said. “Chicken and salmon are great. I love fish, too.”

No matter what Foster has eaten to refine his body, his teammates were more than pleased to see him produce at a high level on Saturday.

“It was definitely nice to see him do that,” wide receiver Malik Turner said. “He’s been grinding and working. He has a no-quit attitude. He’s just worked on his body and being consistent.”

Quarterback Wes Lunt echoed those sentiments.

“I’m so happy for Kendrick because he’s been a guy that’s been told he’s not good enough his whole time here,” Lunt said. “What has he done? Just kept working hard, put his head down and kept pushing. He deserves it.”

***

Lunt sat out the entire fourth quarter with the outcome well in hand. Chayce Crouch mainly handed off to Reggie Corbin (71 yards on seven carries) and Tre Nation (eight carries for 47 yards) as both running backs made their Illinois debuts.

Lunt’s three quarters were impressive in his third straight season opener he started, completing 15 of 21 passes for 226 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.

“I thought he was outstanding,” Smith said. “He led our offense well.”

Even while adjusting to offensive coordinator Garrick McGee’s system for the first time, Lunt said he felt comfortable.

“I think I did an OK job with calling plays and trying to control the line of scrimmage with checks,” he said. “For a new offense, everything is completely different. If you’re in an offense two or three years, you kind of know what you’re going to try to do to attack an FCS team. We’ll see what the film says.”

***

One category Illinois struggled with on Saturday came with penalties. The Illini committed seven for 55 yards compared to the Racers’ total of four penalties for 29 yards.

“You preach it, and we’ve had officials at just about all of our practices,” Smith said. “A few of them shouldn’t happen. You have some penalties where you’re just working hard and playing hard and can’t hardly avoid. Some of those (Saturday) are ones we won’t make in the future.”

***

The question emerged once Mikey Dudek went down with a torn ACL in April.

Who would fill the void of No. 1 receiver for the Illini?

Malik Turner made sure everyone knew the answer to that by the time the first quarter ended on Saturday.

The junior accounted for both of the Illini’s touchdowns in the opening 15 minutes, the first on a 5-yard completion from Wes Lunt on a crossing route across the face of the goal line, and the second on a 68-yard pass down the left sideline by Lunt, the longest touchdown pass of Lunt’s college career.

“They blitzed the corner and the safety just couldn’t catch up,” Turner said. “We just blew it over the top. I saw it up there, and I had to burn it a couple extra steps and then look up again because it was out there. It was a good ball and something we worked on all week.”

Turner wound up with a game-high 83 receiving yards on three catches.

“He’s got good size, and I’ve seen him make a lot of plays for five or so weeks,” Smith said. “He’s an excellent blocker, too, with good size, but again, it’s about finishing. Those were great throws, but he’s capable of those types of plays.”

***

Julian Hylton is used to having a football in his hands. After all, the Tinley Park native rushed for nearly 2,600 yards his senior season at Lincoln-Way North High School, garnering News-Gazette first team All-State accolades in 2013.

“I know what to do with it still, don’t worry,” Hylton said with a grin. “Right now, I just like to make plays as a defensive back.”

Making his first start of his Illinois career, Hylton again found himself making plays, intercepting Murray State quarterback KD Humphries on Humphries’ first pass attempt.

“It was just an opportunity, and I made the most of it,” Hylton said. “I saw (Humphries) throw the ball, and I just went up and made the play. It was a good play call by the coaches, and we were just ready for it.”

The strong safety didn’t get a chance to scamper for any additional yards after his first career pick — in fact he lost 2 yards — but the first takeaway of the season for Illinois helped set the tone.

“There’s a been a lot of rotation at strong safety, so for the past week and a half to two weeks, he’s solidified that spot as a starter, so then we got to work together,” Illinois free safety Taylor Barton said. “He had a great game.”

***

Illinois forced three turnovers, with Barton corralling a first-quarter interception — the seventh of his career and most among the current Illini — and Pat Nelson recovering a fumble in the closing seconds of the game. Conversely, Illinois didn’t turn the ball over against Murray State. Barton hinted getting at least three turnovers every game is the ultimate goal. No surprise considering how much emphasis Smith has placed on that aspect throughout his coaching career.

“From the beginning, that’s what the coaches talk about it,” Barton said. “Starting it off with two interceptions is great.”

Linebacker Hardy Nickerson, who had one of six Illinois sacks on the day to go along with his game-high 11 tackles, said creating takeaways is the expectation Smith and his staff set for the players.

“Anytime the ball is in the air,” he said, “we’re trying to get after it.”

***

Darta Lee wasn’t a name that instantly stood out when Illinois signed its latest recruiting class back in February.

But the 6-foot-3, 320-pound native of Fresno, Texas, can say something now no other member of the only class Bill Cubit signed can.

He started the season opener, becoming the first true freshman offensive lineman to start an opener since Chico Brown did in 1995.

“The day as a whole wasn’t too bad,” Lee said, “but there’s always room to progress.”

Lee filled in at right guard for Illinois, with center Joe Spencer missing Saturday’s game because of an undisclosed injury and projected starter at right guard Nick Allegretti moving to center.

Smith said Friday he expects Spencer to play next Saturday against North Carolina, characterizing Spencer’s injury on Saturday as not “long-term.”

Originally a Houston commit, Lee said early playing time wasn’t a main reason why he chose the Illini.

“Through the recruiting process … it just kind of felt right,” Lee said. “I wanted to get the chance to grow away from home and play for a Big Ten program.”

***

With the offensive line shuffling because of Spencer’s injury, Allegretti said he found out late this week that he would start at center, his natural position at Lincoln-Way East before arriving at Illinois.

“The adjustment took a couple of days,” Allegretti said, “but once I got into it, I fell into a rhythm because I’ve played it my whole life.”

Allegretti snaps with his right hand and Spencer does with his left hand, so Lunt said there were some subtle adjustments to contend with.

“There was kind of a growing pain there the week before, but Nicky did a really good job,” Lunt said. “He’s a confident kid and a really smart kid, and I think he really rose to the occasion. You never know what’s going to happen throughout the season, so he got some good reps at center.”

Center or guard, it doesn’t matter to Allegretti, who is glad to have an increased role on this year’s team.

“The nerves were out there for the first couple drives, but it was more just excitement,” he said. “I had a blast out there. I don’t think I could have had more fun.”