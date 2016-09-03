Illini grade vs. Murray State: A

Bob Asmussen hands out grades for Illinois following its win against Murray State:

Player of the game

Illinois running back Kendrick Foster

So, he isn’t the biggest guy in the world. Neither was Illini great Buddy Young. The Peoria pulverizer needed just four carries to gain 118 yards. Two of the four went for 56-yard touchdowns. Count on him seeing the ball in key spots against North Carolina.

Offense

Illinois: A

Murray State: F

Just a guess that coordinator Garrick McGee will be happy with 515 yards and 52 points every game. As promised, McGee’s guys were balanced. As promised, the running backs were featured. Prominently. Murray State quarterback KD Humpries is a talented passer who put his team in an early hole with two interceptions. The Racers never recovered.

Defense

Illinois: A

Murray State: D

What does Lovie Smith and Hardy Nickerson want to see? Turnovers, turnovers and more turnovers. The Illini forced three, had none. All the takeaway work the team did in practice paid off.

Special teams

Illinois: A

Murray State: D

The Illini were looking at a B until late in the game before Chase McLaughlin nailed a 48-yard field goal. About the only thing the coaches can complan about is penalty on a punt return that negated Darius Mosely’s touchdown. Racers missed a field goal and shanked a punt. They will need to be better than that in the Ohio Valley Conference.

Coaching

Illinois: A

Murray State: D

You must consider the opponent, but plenty went right for Smith in his Illini debut. Got an easy win. Used a lot of players. Kept most everybody healthy. The strategy tests will come starting next week. But Smith didn’t look like a guy who had been away from college football for 21 years. Murray State coach Mitch Stewart realizes he has work to do. Saturday’s effort showed him how much.

Overall

Illinois: A

Murray State: D-

If the Illini can repeat Saturday’s performance when they play North Carolina, they will have a chance to pull an upset. The players go into the week full of confidence. Forty-nine points wins will do that for a team. Murray State is happy to know there are no teams on the remaining schedule as talented as Illinois.