Illini legends, lists and lore: Mitchell Brookins

Thirty-four years ago today — Sept. 4, 1982 — Illini junior running back Mitchell Brookins scored three touchdowns and led Illinois past Northwestern 49-13 at Memorial Stadium. Though the former Wendell Phillips High School star was only his team’s fourth-leading rusher against the Wildcats, behind Dwight Beverly, Richard Ryles and Thomas Rooks, nobody reached the end zone more frequently than No. 33 that day.

Brookins scored on 5-yard runs in the first and second quarters, then added a third TD early in the fourth quarter on a 15-yard pass from Tony Eason.

Brookins tallied seven more touchdowns in 1982. His best single-game rushing effort was as a freshman in 1980, when Brookins ran for 180 yards in Mike White’s coaching debut. He played his senior season as a wide receiver, averaging a team-best 21.7 yards per catch.

At the 1984 NFL draft, the Buffalo Bills used their fourth-round pick to choose Brookins. He didn’t disappoint his new team that year, catching 18 balls for 318 yards, including a 70-yard TD. Brookins died in an automobile accident in July 1993 at the age of 32. He’s buried at Oakridge-Glen Oak Cemetery in Hillside.



