LIVE! Lovie's Illini debut

70 minutes until kickoff

Picturesque weather here in Champaign for Lovie Smith's opener with the Illini.

Mid-70s with a slight breeze and mostly sunny. The clouds nestled in over Memorial Stadium here around 1:10 p.m., but all in all, can't ask for better weather today.

Memorial Stadium opened to fans at 1 p.m., and a few dozen or so students made their way into the nroth end zone.

A smattering of other fans also filtered in, but it'll likely be a late-arriving crowd, per usual.

The parking lots near State Farm Center aren't exactly full at the moment, and tickets still remain.

One Illinois player who is hoping to put on a show today (see what I did there) is running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn.

The Nashville, Tenn., native and true sophomore led Illinois with 723 rushing yards and six touchdowns last season, filling in admirably at the start of Big Ten play when Josh Ferguson went down for about a month with a shoulder injury he sustained against Nebraska last October.

"I'm very excited and ready to get to work and get the season rolling," Vaughn said. "This first game, it's going to be crazy. As we keep winning, we'll get more and more people here."

See, Vaughn isn't lacking for confidence. That's a good thing for someone who Illinois landed on Signing Day in 2015 at the last minute, jolting the last recruiting class Tim Beckman signed.

Lovie Smith is Vaughn's third head coach, and he's only played in 12 college games. It was a different approach Smith used with Illinois in August, with more meetings and less time on the practice field compared to what Illinois did in the past.

It's an aspect Vaughn is still getting acclimated to.

"I'm still hating the long meetings," Vaughn said with a smile. "As a unit, we've got time to actually watch film now. We don't have to rush through it. We can make the corrections when we're in there. We don't have to watch film and then make the corrections. It really gives us time to get everything out of the way during that film session."

Vaughn likely won't be the only Illinois running back to carry the ball today. Kendrick Foster had a strong August and has emerged squarely as the Illini's No. 2 running back. Reggie Corbin might get a few touches today, too, and we'll keep an eye on whether Tre Nation gets his first carry.

Just from a depth perspective, it might be smart to save Nation and redshirt him this season, but Smith is all for putting his most talented players on the field, regardless of class.

"Kendrick Foster had a big training camp," Vaughn said. "He had great improvement from the spring. Everybody saw it. He'll come in and take a lot of carries."

90 minutes until kickoff

Wes Lunt and Chayce Crouch made their way onto the field around 12:30 p.m.

If everything goes well for Illinois today, meaning a big blowout win against Murray State, you'll likely see both quarterbacks play, with Crouch spelling Lunt near the end of a supposed big win against the Racers.

For Lunt, he enters today 10th on the school's all-time passing list with 4,524 yards to go along with 28 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Pretty impressive stats, but Illinois is only 11-14 in his two seasons, a big change from what he experiened at Rochester High School when he ended his high school career with two straight state titles that he won at Memorial Stadium.

So, if a renewed emphasis on the run game and an effective one at that translates into more wins during Lovie Smith's first season than what Lunt has accumulated thus far, even if Lunt isn't throwing the ball 30 or 40 times a game, the Illini quarterback is all right with that.

"That's OK," he said. "If we win, I don't care at all."

Lunt said he has watched all 11 games of Murray State last season, with the Racers' defense, a 4-2-5 system, yielding almost 500 yards per game.

Lunt was diplomatic when assessing what he saw on film.

"It's a good defense," he said. "Their record last year didn't show how good of a team they were. They're competitive and athletic."

The 22-year-old Lunt is accustomed to season openers by this point in his career. But with as much buildup and hype as there is surrounding Smith's debut, Lunt is more than eager to take the field.

Not only to play a football game for a well-respected coach in his first game, but to see what the offense looks like under new coordinator Garrick McGee.

"My mind-set every year is just excited and anxious for the first game to see where we are at as an offense," Lunt said. "This being my last year, it's definitely different. I feel more of a sense of urgency just to prepare and make sure I'm ready to be out there on the field for gameday. It's a new offense, so obviously there's going to be new things that happen that I have to prepare for. I'm still kind of learning it. That's the biggest difference."

Lunt knows Ke'Shawn Vaughn is expected to take on more of a prominent role this season. Again, he seems totally at ease with the Illinois sophomore running back producing at a high rate.

"This year, we're going to push the run and go with the play-action off of it," Lunt said. "We'll go off of our run game. Absolutely. If the run game is effective, I'll be extremely happy."

Two hours until kickoff

Good afternoon college football fans.

It's been way too long since those words appeared on a LIVE! report here at IlliniHQ.com.

Matt Daniels here for your pregame reading and entertainment before I turn the reins over to Scott Richey, who will keep you informed throughout today's Illinois home opener against Murray State.

And, more importantly, Lovie Smith's first game in charge of the Illini.

Illinois commenced its annual Illini Walk around 11:53 a.m., stopping through an energetic Grange Grove before making their way into Memorial Stadium.

Had the pleasure to walk into Memorial Stadium with BTN's crew of Eric Collins and J Leman, with the former Illini All-American linebacker providing expert analysis today.

The two were debating who was the best Illinois linebacker since Dick Butkus, with the consensus choice of Dana Howard. Kevin Hardy, John Holecek and Leman himself were also in the mix.

Illinois stayed on Friday night at the Hyatt Place in downtown Champaign, a long Wes Lunt pass from Lovie Smith's digs at M2 and another deep pass away from The News-Gazette offices.

It's a change in the past where Illinois has stayed at the Wyndham Garden Center and the Hawthorn Suites, but, like most everything revolving around Illinois football in 2016, it's a lot different than last season.

Smith strode across the Memorial Stadium turf at 12:05 p.m., making his way into the north end zone and up the tunnel leading to the Illinois locker room, looking like a man completely confident and in total control of his football program. The former NFL coach hasn't coached in a college game since 1995, but he has brought a newfound swagger to the Illini.

"Having Coach Lovie here for my last year is going to make it special," UI defensive end Dawuane Smoot said. "Everyone is hyped. Everyone is ready to go for this first game. It's been great around campus."

Smoot, like many other Illini players, refer to Smith as "Coach Lovie."

"Coach Smith just doesn't seem like it's him," Smoot said. "Lovie is already a different name, so we just use that."

Projected attendance for Smith's debut is around 45,000 with the north end zone student section expected to be full since Illinois gave away free tickets to its students to help fill that part of the stadium.

A lot of fans were already out tailgating at various spots around the UI campus, with Grange Grove an active scene as well. It should be a solid opening day atmosphere, and a win against the Racers only helps increase that before North Carolina visits Memorial Stadium for next Saturday's 6:30 p.m. game, the marquee nonconference game on the Illini's slate.

How Smoot and the Illini defense plays is one storyline to watch today, particularly against a pass-happy quarterback like Murray State's KD Humphries.

Another is how Wes Lunt plays in the final season opener of his time at Illinois.

Here's a look at what the fifth-year senior quarterback is looking for not only from today's game, but the rest of his 2016 season.

And if you want a look at projected starters for both Illinois and Murray State, here is your one-stop shop.