Lovie Q&A: 'Not a stand-still guy'

You are almost six months in to your new venture. What do you think so far?



I’m excited to be the head coach at the University of Illinois. I knew a little bit about the university before I became the head coach here. I thought it was a good job with a lot of potential to do some things, win games. I knew about the academic reputation we had. I had some ideas about what I thought about the university, and it’s been confirmed in the six months I’ve been here. I’m just really excited to get the season underway.



What has been the greatest challenge in moving from the NFL to college?



I don’t know about the challenge from that. I think it’s just the challenges that any football coach would face coming in new. You just have to go through the process. I’m talking about getting to know the players. Coaches getting on the same page. Our philosophy on recruiting. It’s just all of the things I don’t think are specific to NFL back to college, just the things that a college coach goes through on a daily basis. Same kind of challenges on and off the field. Moving to a new place. Figuring out where everything is. We moved a lot of times. I’m in my 20th home. We’ve done it a lot of times, so we kind of know the routine. This first year, it’s about adjustments, which we’ve done.



First game against Murray State, will you be nervous?



That’s not the word I would probably use. Excited, butterflies, a lot of anticipation for the first game. I have always said there’s nothing more exciting than being on a college campus on Saturdays during football season, and we’re here.



Do you have any pregame routines you like to follow?



I have a routine, yes. If you have a routine that’s yours, I don’t know why you would want to tell those to somebody else. I have a routine about everything in life. I eat breakfast at the same time. Lunch, dinner. I have a routine when I work out. I’m a routine person. We leave the same time when we travel on the road. Practice schedule, all of that. You have to have a plan.



Are you superstitious?



Absolutely not. I don’t believe in superstition at all. If there is something that is supposed to bring you bad luck, I do it on purpose. There are too many things to mess with your mind. There was a time when I wasn’t like that. A long time ago, I believed in different things. You have to have the same socks on when you play. As a coach, I wore this color shirt and we won. I wore this watch and we won or lost, so you have to do that. None of that matters. We get the team prepared as best as we can, and we go from there.



What will halftime be like for your team?



We do have a routine. First off, you want guys to have a little bit of private time. Use the restroom. Things that people don’t think about. Then, just to gather their thoughts a little bit. For us, it’s about adjustments. You go into a game, you don’t know for sure what a team is going to do. You know what they’ve done before, but things change. For us, we’re going to go in (thinking), ‘This is what they’re doing to us.’ A lot of people say, ‘You’ve got to get to halftime to make adjustments.’ We adjust after plays. We adjust after series. At the half, you have a pretty good idea on what their philosophy is, how they are going to attack you. You make sure everybody is on the same page with that.



During the game, are you a pacer?



I’m not a stand-still guy. (I’m) a guy who is paying attention to the flow of the game.



What do you plan to wear on the sidelines?



Illinois stuff.



What does your wife, MaryAnne, think about Champaign-Urbana?



What could be bad about what we’ve done? We’ve been here six months, and everybody’s been great. We love where we live. She’s close to her 84-year-old mother in Chicago, two brothers, two sons, grandkids, friends.



I have heard you told the players to be involved and be willing to express their opinions. Why?



We’re a part of society. I think everybody, in general, it’s our world. It’s our country. Decisions that are made affect us. You should be involved. Just like if you’re a part of the football team, you have a responsibility to say what’s on your mind. The good ideas that you have, you have a responsibility to bring those out, to say it. We live in the real world, and we should be involved in it.



How much importance do you place on players experiencing student life?



They are absolutely a part of it. Whether that is supporting other sports, we are part of a bigger family. I love talking to our track athletes, soccer players. They’re engaged. Not just the athletic part. We’re eating our pregame meal on campus this year (at Ikenberry Commons). That’s on purpose. I want to do as much as possible at our university.



What do you know about the Illinois program today that you didn’t realize when you first took the job?



Before I got here, thought that the University of Illinois had a lot of potential to do great things. That has been confirmed. I didn’t know our players before I got here. This is a great group. Hungry for knowledge. Hungry to fulfill their role to help us win games.



What is at the top of your wish list in terms of facility improvements?



Simple, a new football complex. We need that. There are plans for that. We have good facilities. Our new facilities will be better. We’re going to have new coaches’ offices, new locker rooms, a new academic center, a new place to eat. That’s what everyone else has, and we will eventually have that, too. There are plans for that to happen.



You have been in the Big Ten before. Is there one building you are really looking forward to going back to?



There are a lot of places I haven’t been. I’m looking forward to all of them.



What do you want for a mascot?



I haven’t been here long enough. We’re the Fighting Illini. As far as a mascot and whether we have one, I assume most schools have one. We don’t. That’s just not at the top of my list of things right now.



In the NFL, there are owners and GMs. In college, your roster is up to you. Which setup do you like better and why?



I’ve been involved in personnel every year I’ve been a coach. The head coach is always involved with it. I’m involved right now with it, to say the least.



Will the officials hear from you during the games?



I’m not the entertainment. I don’t plan on grandstanding. If the official makes a bad call, I’m going to say something to him. I’m going to communicate with the officials throughout.



The Big Ten is making billions on TV rights. Does the money put extra pressure on the coaches to win?



Absolutely not. Whether I was making $1 or a lot of bucks, I’m going to look at it the same way. I (always) tried everything I could do in my power to win. When I started making money, I did everything in my power to win. It does not affect who I am. It’s about that competition.



Do you like the college football playoffs?



I love the football playoffs. To get a true champion, you need to have a playoff.



What is the right number of teams?



Starting with eight. The more people involved at the end, the better. I believe in eight-plus. Other sports do it.



Is that the goal for Illinois?



Absolutely. There are steps along the way. For us as a new program with a coaching change, it’s easy to come in and say, ‘We’re going to do this right away. We’re going to go on an 80-game winning streak.’ We’re going to win every game we can, and eventually we want our program in position where we are competing for championships yearly. That’s something we believe.



We have asked the players: Who does the best Lovie Smith impersonation. Have you heard any good ones?



I would hope they are worrying about other things. I would just hope our guys are listening to what I’m saying. I know I have a different accent than what they’ve probably heard. I know that they’re buying in to everything I’ve asked them to do.



Name a movie you can watch over and over.



My favorite movie of all time is “Ben-Hur.” I have every form of the movie, from DVD to the modern stuff on my computer. In my basement, I have a big “Ben-Hur” sign when you come in. I’m a big movie person.