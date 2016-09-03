Tate: Real tests start now

Congratulations Lovie, but face it: The “exhibition season” is over.

They don’t call Murray State an exhibition, but we know the truth. The Racers were here for their $350,000 guarantee. They were barely competitive. There are no more Murray States among the remaining 11 opponents on the Illini football schedule.

The next step is to make the improvement that everyone expects between Game 1 and Game 2. The next two Memorial Stadium invaders are trouble. North Carolina led No. 18 Georgia 24-23 in the fourth quarter before falling. Western Michigan rocked Northwestern, 22-21.

The Illini will be thankful for a weekend off before traveling to Nebraska.

Don’t get me wrong. If Lovie Smith’s first Saturday test wasn’t perfect — they never are — the 52-3 result was exactly what Illini Nation was hoping for.

Everybody played. Nobody was seriously hurt. The special teams excelled despite the penalty nullifying Darius Mosley’s 65-yard punt return touchdown. Overall, the team appeared disciplined and aggressive, and had no turnovers.

As expected

Basically, it was a romp and the guys went out and had fun.

Wes Lunt went 15-for-21 with three touchdowns and no interceptions, while the ground attack churned up 287 yards. Two Illini interceptions in the first 8 minutes, in Smith’s words, “set the tone for the day,” and receiver Malik Turner turned them into quick touchdowns.

Hardy Nickerson garnered 11 tackles, and a fierce defensive rush had Racers quarterback KD Humphries on the run.

From the moment the squad walked through Grange Grove at noon, the atmosphere was electric. Smith called it a “momentum boost” before they even donned uniforms..

The announced crowd was 48,644 and attendance projects to top 50,000 Saturday night for the Tar Heels. Grange Grove has become a beehive of orange, and the students filled 95 percent of the northern seats (at least through halftime).

Tuneup complete

Without feeling the pressure of possibly losing — that exhibition flavor — the players enjoyed themselves.

Guard Nick Allegretti, starting at center with senior Joe Spencer sidelined (for a “short period”), said: “Tuesday and Wednesday practices are rough, but it’s fun when you get results. My adjustment to center was not super easy. It helped that I’ve played center all my life. My heart was racing early, but I had a blast.”

Peorian Kendrick Foster lived up to his practice showings with two spectacular 56-yard TD dashes, saying: “Once I got my confidence going, the sky’s the limit. We caught the rhythm after those two runs.”

That’s what tuneups do. They build confidence. They allow reserves to show what they can do. Now we move into the real games.

Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com