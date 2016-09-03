UI-Murray State quick hits

What happened

The sun shone brightly. The turnovers started early. And so did the touchdowns. A feel-good home opener for Lovie Smith produced a bevy of first-half highlights — hello, Kendrick Foster — before the starters enjoyed much of the fourth quarter from the bench. Couldn’t have scripted a better debut for Smith in his return to the college game.

What’s next

Saturday night football in Champaign. North Carolina blue will hit Memorial Stadium for the first time in 45 years when the Tar Heels visit for the marquee nonconference game on the Illini schedule this season. The #WeWillWin refrain Illinois fans have touted for six months will get a serious test against Larry Fedora’s team, who walloped Illinois last season in Chapel Hill.

What it means

The early blowout allowed the Block I that occupied most of the north end zone in the first half to get a jump on postgame festivities on Green Street. And Illinois can still beat up on FCS opponents, improving to 16-0 all-time against teams that used to have the I-AA moniker. Consider this a warmup for Smith’s Illini, with the real fun, though, starting next Saturday.