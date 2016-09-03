UI roundup: Ram's doubles run ends at U.S. Open

NEW YORK — Former Illini Rajeev Ram and playing partner Raven Klaasen dropped a second-round doubles match Saturday at the U.S. Open. The duo lost 7-6 (7), 2-6, 6-3 to Chris Guccione and Andre Sa.



Stricker slightly off leading pace. Kevin Chappell did just about everything right Saturday in Norton, Mass., even when making his lone bogey, and shot a 7-under-par 64 for a 1-shot lead in the Deutsche Bank Championship and another chance at his first PGA Tour victory.

Chappell pitched in for eagle on No. 7 and made a 35-foot birdie putt on the next hole to pace his day.

He was at 11-under 131, 1 shot ahead of PGA champion Jimmy Walker (64) and Paul Casey (66). Former Illini Steve Stricker (69) was tied for 13th at 6 under.



Two ex-Illini land on injured reserve. Former Illini offensive lineman Hugh Thornton was placed on injured reserve by the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday.

Additionally, the New Orleans Saints placed tight end Michael Hoomanawanui, a former Illini, on injured reserve, while Jacksonville receiver Arrelious Benn, another former Illini, was one of 16 players waived Saturday as the Jaguars trimmed their roster.

