Daniels: Fourth and long from Lovie's news conference

Four items beat writer Matt Daniels picked up Monday from Lovie Smith’s afternoon news conference at Memorial Stadium:



1. Joe Spencer is listed atop the Illinois depth chart at center for the second consecutive week. The fifth-year senior and one of four Illinois captains missed the season opener against Murray State with a knee injury. “Joe was close to playing last week,” Smith said. “Hopefully we’ll have him this week ready to go. We’ll need all of the troops ready to go.”



If Spencer doesn’t play against the Tar Heels, expect Nick Allegretti to start at center again, with either Darta Lee or Jordan Fagan at the guard spot Allegretti would vacate. Lee started against the Racers, with Fagan getting significant time at guard, too.



“I thought they filled in well,” Smith said. “Darta did a decent job. Fagan, also. That’s why playing a game like that where you had an injury that forced guys into action, we needed to see how they would respond, and they responded well.”



2. Defensive end Dawuane Smoot made one tackle and committed three penalties against Murray State, but Smith wasn’t backing off his praise of the senior, who is expected to factor significantly into Saturday night’s game.



“Dawuane Smoot is a great player,” Smith said. “I expect him to dominate each week. He played a good game this past week. That’s not the best game he’ll play.”



Smoot led the Illini with eight sacks last season and has heard his name projected as a possible first-round draft pick since spring. Illinois compiled six sacks against Murray State, with Smoot’s pressure off the edge of Murray State quarterback KD Humphries a key reason for some of those.



“There’s a high standard for him,” Smith said. “We should talk about Dawuane each time we’re talking about our team, and I’m going to talk about the entire defensive line always, too, because our entire defensive line really showed up.”

3. Two of the six sacks registered by the Illini came from defensive tackles, with Chunky Clements and Tito Odenibgo each recording one. But Smith was quick to point out defensive tackle Rob Bain, who made one tackle against the Racers, for causing havoc among Murray State’s offensive line.



“Rob Bain played an outstanding game,” Smith said. “When you’re a nose guard and you’re taking on double teams a lot, you don’t get a lot of credit, but he played good football.”



4. Saturday’s game is slated for a 6:42 p.m. kickoff, the first night home game at Memorial Stadium since Illinois hosted Wisconsin on Oct. 19, 2013, in a game that started at 7 p.m. Illinois lost that game 56-32 to the Badgers. Last year’s season opener against Kent State was scheduled for an 8 p.m. kickoff on a Friday, but inclement weather pushed that game back to 1 p.m. on Saturday.



Does Smith like night games?



“I like 2:30 games better,” Smith said. “The thing about a night game is they’re normally prime-time games. You get a chance to show more people what you have as a team. I know we’re excited about this night game and the game-day atmosphere we will have here. It should be a special one this week.”