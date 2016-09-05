The day after: Murray State and North Carolina

Video: VIDEO: Illini rout Racers in Lovie's debut » more Videographer: Bob Asmussen/The News-Gazette Sports editor Matt Daniels gives a quick breakdown of Lovie Smith's debut at Illinois as the Illini easily defeated Murray State 52-3 on Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium. Image Gallery

The day after a win over Murray State, Bob Asmussen glances back before a preview of North Carolina:



REVIEW

THE SITUATION

Illinois wins the coin toss and defers to the second half, giving Murray State the ball at the start of the game. Ryan Frain’s kickoff is returned to the 19, setting up the Racers for their first possession. Mark Dodson gets stopped for no gain on a first-down run, tackled by Illini Chunky Clements and James Crawford.



THE PLAY

Going into the game, Murray State coach Mitch Stewart talked about avoiding early turnovers, hoping his team could hang with the Illini. But his best asset on offense is quarterback KD Humphries, who led the FCS in passing yards last season. Stewart orders a throw.



THE RESULT

Humpries looks to complete a mid-range pass and fires the ball downfield. But Illini safety Julian Hylton, in his first college start, gets in front of intended receiver Jesse Blackburn and makes a leaping interception.



THE OUTCOME

Illinois takes advantage of the Murray State mistake. Starting at the Racers 37, Wes Lunt leads his team on a nine-play scoring drive for a 7-0 lead. The rout is on. Illinois forces three turnovers and gets big games from running back Kendrick Foster and receiver Malik Turner in a blowout victory. Lovie Smith is 1-0 in his college head coaching career.

THE RECORD (1-0)

Illinois 52, Murray State 3

Saturday vs. North Carolina

Sept. 17 vs. Western Michigan

Oct 1 at Nebraska

Oct. 8 vs. Purdue

Oct. 15 at Rutgers

Oct. 22 at Michigan

Oct. 29 vs. Minnesota

Nov. 5 vs. Michigan State

Nov. 12 at Wisconsin

Nov, 19 vs. Iowa

Nov. 26 at Northwestern

PREVIEW

LAST GAME

The Tar Heels couldn’t stop Georgia star running back Nick Chubb, who gained 222 yards and scored two touchdown in a 33-24 victory at Atlanta’s Georgia Dome. The Tar Heels led 21-14 in the second half before the Bulldogs rallied.



WHO TO WATCH

Running back T.J. Logan. Teammate Elijah Hood gets more pub, but Logan had the better game against Georgia. The senior ran for 80 yards on just six carries, scoring a touchdown. He also went 95 yards on a kickoff return for a touchdown.



WHERE TO WATCH

For the second consecutive week, BTN has the Illinois telecast. And for the second consecutive week, former Illini J Leman is on the call. The one-time Champaign Central star likes returning to his hometown. He is a big fan of new Illinois coach Smith.



REASON TO WATCH

Don’t you want to see if Smith can lead the team to a 2-0 start? Bill Cubit and Ron Zook opened their Illinois careers 2-0. Tim Beckman went 1-1, and Ron Turner was 0-2. The game isn’t quite as appealing after North Carolina dropped its opener. But there is no shame in losing to Georgia.



BY THE NUMBERS

— The Tar Heels were ranked No. 22 in the preseason AP Top 25. They will fall out of the poll in Tuesday’s next version.

— North Carolina has many areas to improve before its second game. Penalties are at the top of the list. The Tar Heels were flagged 13 times for 101 yards against Georgia, including an unsportsmanlike conduct call against coach Larry Fedora.

THE RECORD (0-1)

Georgia 33, UNC 24

Saturday at Illinois

Sept. 17 vs. James Madison

Sept. 24 vs. Pitt

Oct. 1 at Florida State

Oct. 8 vs. Virginia Tech

Oct. 15 at Miami

Oct. 22 at Virginia

Nov. 5 vs. Georgia Tech

Nov,. 10 at Duke

Nov. 19 vs. The Citadel

Nov. 26 vs. NC State