Smith, Illini prepare for major challenge

CHAMPAIGN — With the TV showing the North Carolina-Georgia game just past his right shoulder on Saturday night, Illinois offensive lineman Nick Allegretti snuck a glance or two at the screen in the players’ lounge at Memorial Stadium.



The Tar Heels are coming to Champaign this Saturday night, and the Illini are aware before their first night home game in almost three years.



“We came into the stadium last week for practice around 5 at night and realized there’s going to be no sun (for North Carolina), which is always a positive being 300 pounds,” Allegretti said with a grin, “but it’ll be fun and hopefully a great atmosphere. I know a lot of the students I’m talking to are super excited.”



This is easily the most anticipated nonconference home game for the program since Illinois beat then-No. 22 Arizona State 17-14 in 2011, the last win Illinois had against a ranked foe.



Even with North Carolina losing 33-24 to No. 18 Georgia in Atlanta — a game the Tar Heels led by 10 points in the third quarter — and Larry Fedora’s team likely entering Memorial Stadium outside the Top 25 in the most recent Associated Press poll that comes out today after UNC opened the season at No. 22, the luster and spotlight is expected to shine brightly on what Lovie Smith’s Illini can do.



The players understand the significance of Saturday night.



“I’m fired up to play them,” Illinois linebacker Hardy Nickerson said.



“It’s a statement game,” Illinois quarterback Wes Lunt said.



“Our whole team has a chip on our shoulder, and we’re always trying to prove something,” Illinois running back Kendrick Foster said.



Illinois sports information director Kent Brown said Monday that ticket sales are trending toward 50,000 at Memorial Stadium, which can hold 60,670. Illinois is poised to wear all-orange uniforms against the Tar Heels in a game UI officials are designating as an Orange Out.



“I’m really excited about playing North Carolina,” Smith said. “A storied program. There’s a type of football you expect from them. A lot of good athletes and well-coached. Everything you look for in a successful program is what we see.”



Decreasing penalties, capitalizing on some offensive plays and shoring up tackling were some areas Smith addressed on Monday before the fourth meeting between Illinois and North Carolina ensues on Saturday night.



“We need to play better in all three areas,” Smith said. “The most improvement you should see is from Game 1 to Game 2. We’ve had a chance to finish plays and see guys in a game environment and everything that goes along with it. A lot of things we need to do, we went through this past week, and that should make us better this week.”



Illinois never has beaten the Tar Heels, losing all three games by at least 20 points, including last season’s 48-14 loss in Chapel Hill.



“I don’t know how North Carolina is looking at the game with the way they beat us up last year,” Smith said, “but for us, it’s a big game and a true measuring stick to see where we are.”









