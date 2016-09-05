Tate: On Beckman, beer and best conference

What a wild and woolly time ... with games and sports issues exploding like fireworks on the Fourth of July. Here we go, with help from Jim Turpin’s Monday Morning Quarterbacking.



Beckman’s no-choice decision



Tim Beckman probably was trying to return too soon, and surely North Carolina wasn’t the perfect location.



Two obvious reasons for his bad timing: (1) Saturday’s game here revived the issue of his dealings with UI athletes and injuries; (2) Carolina already is on the NCAA hot seat.



Two Larry Fedora news conferences immediately centered on his volunteer assistant, and the Carolina chancellor stepped in to cite Mike Thomas’ reasons for Beckman’s firing a year ago. It made Beckman sound like an ogre, so the former UI coach stepped away.



That said, Beckman didn’t do anything so terrible that he shouldn’t be allowed to coach again. But it’ll be hard to catch on after this backfire.



National anthems



There was no chance for an Illini player mimicking Colin Kaepernick’s kneeldown — as did soccer veteran Megan Rapinoe — on Saturday because, in one of several policy changes in the Lovie Smith tenure, the team was in the locker room when “The Star-Spangled Banner” was played.



The past four teams under Beckman and Bill Cubit stood on the sideline for the anthem. Ron Zook’s teams remained inside.



Night football



Illinois and North Carolina readily agreed with a 6:42 p.m. start, but the decision actually was made by the television partners. The athletes will take the field amid the most electric atmosphere in years, with the crowd topping 50,000 and with a high percentage of 90 million BTN households chiming in.



There’s nothing like prime time.



Report from Colorado



Athletic director Rick George is smiling because the Buffs edged Illinois in five volleyball sets and hammered Colorado State 44-7 in football. But the Colorado news grabber is the resignation of David Ikenberry as dean of the College of Business following three federal gender-discrimination complaints. One woman settled for $40,000.



Ikenberry, who signed a five-year contract this summer, is the son of former UI President Stan Ikenberry. He will continue to teach at Colorado.



SEC spiral



The first long weekend will quiet raucous fanatics who think the best football is played in the South. LSU’s 16-14 loss to Wisconsin was one of six SEC outcomes that saw Missouri, Kentucky, Vanderbilt, Auburn and Mississippi State tumble. Tennessee and Texas A&M needed overtimes to survive.



You’ll know how Mississippi came out Monday night against ACC powerhouse Florida State when you read this.



Herky the Hawkeye



Campus micro-aggressions reached a new level when faculty members at Iowa determined that the mascot’s countenance is too angry and should be lightened up in line with the students’ tender sensibilities. We mustn’t allow hurt feelings so put a smile on Herky’s mug. Really?



Beer garden



The pendulum is swinging. Texas had alcohol sales on Sunday for the Notre Dame overtime thriller. Ohio State and Purdue have joined the mix. The UI’s Grange Grove beer garden is the next step toward sales inside Memorial Stadium, where folks in the suites already have access to alcohol.



This is a movement across the country where bars with huge TVs are affecting attendance, especially students.



Most complicated play



Northwestern’s 22-21 loss to Western Michigan was settled when Wildcats QB Clayton Thorson fumbled on the Broncs’ 1-yard line and into the end zone.



First, Northwestern was holding on the play (later refused). Second, if a teammate recovers in the end zone, it doesn’t count as a TD. Three, as the ball caromed toward the sideline, Western Michigan safety Davontae Ginwright grabbed it and flipped it back in bounds (why, for heaven’s sake?) to waiting Wildcats players.



Ginwright was saved from an embarrassing mistake when the ref made a questionable ruling that his foot landed out of bounds before he released the ball, making it a touchback.



Seven UI freshmen played



Because five of the last 10 UI head football coaches didn’t stay beyond four seasons, the idea of their redshirting freshmen is at least 50 percent moot. Lovie Smith used seven against Murray State including one starter, 320-pound Texan Darta Lee at guard. Lee was replaced early by JC transfer Jordan Fagan, who made key blocks in both of Kendrick Foster’s 56-yard TD runs.



With center Joe Spencer expected to return this week and Nick Allegretti moving back to guard, it remains to be seen how much Lee plays. But it’s clear that line coach Luke Butkus is high on Lee and will want to prepare him for next season when Spencer and tackle Austin Schmidt are gone.



That said, freshman O-linemen seldom excel, and we might regret not having Lee in 2020. Or is that thinking too far ahead?



Smoot played great



While he only managed a half-assist on the tackle chart, Illini defensive end Dawuane Smoot received good grades, not only from Smith but from two of my “inside” sources. Smoot applied QB pressure and didn’t hurt his growing NFL chances as he chased Murray State ball carriers into the arms of his teammates.



Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com.

