Vaughn not worried by low yardage

CHAMPAIGN — As promised, the Illinois coaches kept running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn busy Saturday against Murray State. The sophomore from Nashville, Tenn., carried a game-high 17 times. But the yardage didn’t come in big chunks.

A year after leading the team in rushing, Vaughn gained 49 yards. That was third on the team behind backups Kendrick Foster (118) and Reggie Corbin (71).

“(Position) coach (Thad) Ward says, ‘Whoever’s hot.’ Whoever is having the best game is going to play the most that game,” Vaughn said.

Afterward, Vaughn was happy for his teammates and ready to get back to work.

“I really feel good because we all prepared to play,” Vaughn said. “We all did the same amount of work throughout practice and training camp. You saw the payoff. Kendrick had great training camp.

“We all had a good day, Not just running, but pass blocking, too.”

All of the running backs are buddies off the field.

“You don’t see any selfishness within the running back room,” Vaughn said. “Everybody is going to play. We don’t really do bragging rights. We keep everything between us.”

Vaughn scored the first rushing touchdown of the season for Illinois, going in from 2 yards out midway through the second quarter.

“We got two touchdowns from the passing game by Malik Turner (in the first quarter), which helped open up the running game,” Vaughn said.

Murray State held Vaughn to just 2.9 yards per carry Saturday, while Foster and Corbin averaged 29.5 and 10.1 yards, respectively.

If Vaughn has become a target for opposing defenses, he isn’t worried about it.

“I’m just trying to play the game,” Vaughn said.

The running back has the right attitude, quarterback Wes Lunt said.

“He’s a team player,” Lunt said. “He wants us to win.”

Vaughn has goals for this season and his college career. He wants to someday lead the nation in rushing.

But he has some catching up to do for this season. He is 200 yards behind UTEP’s Aaron Jones, who gained 249 in the opener.

What a rush

A look at the production from Illinois’ running game in recent season openers:

— 2016, vs. Murray State: 287 yards, 3 TDs

— 2015, vs. Kent State: 134 yards, 2 TDs

— 2014, vs. Y’town State: 78 yards, 0 TDs

— 2013, vs. Southern Illinois: 49 yards, 2 TDs

— 2012, vs. Western Mich.: 115 yards, 1 TD

— 2011, vs. Arkansas State: 202 yards, 2 TDs

— 2010, at Missouri: 200 yards, 0 TDs

— 2009, at Missouri: 110 yards, 1 TD