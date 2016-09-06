Spencer's status still uncertain

CHAMPAIGN — Joe Spencer went through some warmups almost two hours before Illinois hosted Murray State in its season opener last Saturday.

The Illinois center did so, however, wearing a gray T-shirt and gray sweatpants.

He didn’t return in full pads when the rest of his teammates hit the Memorial Stadium turf roughly an hour later for extended reps and missed the game against the Racers with a slight knee injury.

When Spencer walked off the grass practice fields along the east side of Memorial Stadium on Tuesday evening, the fifth-year senior was back in full pads and said he was “feeling 100 percent.”

No declaration from Spencer or Lovie Smith, though, on Tuesday that the veteran would start or play against North Carolina when the two teams meet at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

“It’s good to get him back out on the field, but he was out on the field last week, too,” Smith said. “We have a little bit of time (to decide) before the game.”

Spencer has started 26 games the past three seasons with the Illini, the most among any offensive player. Needless to say, watching from the sidelines despite Illinois beating Murray State 52-3 wasn’t the easiest for Spencer.

“It was tough, but it was what it was,” Spencer said. “I was just dealing with something, and it was kind of the best progress. It’s in the past now, and I’m looking to finish my senior year strong. I think the guys played great in front of me.”

Nick Allegretti started at center, with true freshman Darta Lee starting at guard before Jordan Fagan saw significant time after he replaced Lee.

Smith said he doesn’t have any set guidelines for how many practices a player needs to participate in before he can play in a game.

But seeing Spencer go through Tuesday’s practice is likely a good indication that the Ohio native could suit up against the Tar Heels.

“If they’re ready to go, we want them to (practice),” he said. “If you don’t practice and I think you give us our best chance to win, you’ll play. There’s no set rule you’ve got to practice by this day to play. I don’t buy that.”

Spencer saw action in last year’s 48-14 loss to the Tar Heels. It’s a game and outcome he’d easily like to help change this season if he’s healthy.

“We did some unusual things last year with being the first road game,” Spencer said. “I think we know last year wasn’t the greatest reflection of how we could play. We’re chomping at the bit to get out there.”