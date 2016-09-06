Tar Heels not looking past Illini

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Naz Jones and his North Carolina buddies are traveling to a different part of the country this week. The standout defensive lineman can’t wait.

“We’ve haven’t been out there, and I think it will be good for us to play on the road one more time before we have a home game,” Jones said.

The Tar Heels opened the season with a loss against Georgia. Jones did his best to keep it from happening, recording seven tackles.

“Of course, everybody was disappointed because we lost, and we had a chance to win the game,” Jones said. “The whole thing now is to leave that game in the past. Don’t let Georgia beat you twice. Let’s get over it and move on to the next week.”

A year ago, Jones and the Tar Heels dominated Illinois in a 48-14 win at Kenan Stadium.

“I remember they ran a lot of pro-style stuff and tried to get their run game going first before they tried to pass the ball,” Jones said.

Plenty has changed for the Illini. Lovie Smith is now the head coach, and Garrick McGee is in charge of the offense. Josh Ferguson, one of the leading rushers for the Illini in 2015, is trying to make his way in pro football.

Jones has positive memories of Illinois running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn, who led the team in rushing last season.

“He was definitely a difficult guy to get down, and he can make you miss,” Jones said. “We’ll have to get a lot of hats to the ball so he doesn’t extend plays and extend drives, which he can do.”

Jones is looking forward to playing against Smith.

“He was a great NFL coach, and he’s going to do special things with this program,” Jones said. “He’s a great defensive mind. I know our offense will have its hands full.”

North Carolina won the ACC Coastal last season and played well in the conference title game against Clemson. The players understand that does them no good in 2016.

“This is a whole new team,” Jones said. “Those seniors did a great job. We can’t lean on what we did last year. We can walk into anybody’s stadium and get our tails whipped thinking it’s going to be easy because of the score last year.”

All the goals the Tar Heels set for this season are reachable. Even with the loss.

“We want to win the Coastal Division,” Jones said. “We want to beat all of our in-state opponents. We have to win those games. And we want to win our last game, whether that’s our bowl game or the College Football Playoff. We don’t want to spend the offseason with a bad taste in our mouths.”



Head games

North Carolina coach Larry Fedora is practical when it comes to play-calling.

If you are going to give it to him, he is going to take it. Run or pass, he will figure out what works best for the Tar Heels.

“We don’t really go into a game plan saying, ‘Let’s throw it this many times, let’s run it this many times,’ ” Fedora said. “It’s more dictated by what the defense does and how we’re performing in the game. If we were running the ball effectively, we would run the ball quite a bit more, actually.

“I’ve never gone into the game saying we’re going to run the football no matter what we do.”

In the opener against Georgia last Saturday, the Tar Heels ran for 159 yards and threw for 156.

It wasn’t enough, as the defense gave up 474 yards in a 33-24 loss.



Taking the blame

The biggest change for the North Carolina offense this season is at quarterback, where Mitch Trubisky replaced departed Marquise Williams.

Dual-threat Williams had a huge game against Illinois, throwing for 203 yards and three scores and running for another 105 yards in a blowout win.

Trubisky, a junior from Ohio, threw 47 passes last season, completing 85 percent.

He was 24 of 40 for 156 yards in the opener.

The good news: no interceptions. The bad news: no touchdowns.

“I haven’t changed the way I feel about Mitch Trubisky,” Fedora said. “Did he play as well as he would have liked to? No. Did he play as well as I would have liked him to? No. Is he going to play better in the future? Yes, there’s no doubt about it.”

During Monday’s news conference in Chapel Hill, Trubisky pointed the finger at himself.

“I was disappointed and frustrated, but I know it’s a learning process,” Trubisky said.

“I need to do my job and be more consistent. I just didn’t get it done.”