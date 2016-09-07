Family soaks in Nickersons' Illini debuts

Video: Aerial tour of Memorial Stadium » more Videographer: John Dixon Memorial Stadium, which opened in 1923 and is dedicated to University of Illinois students who perished in World War I, is the home of the Illini football team.

CHAMPAIGN — What Illinois defensive coordinator Hardy Nickerson saw out of his middle linebacker last Saturday against Murray State left a good impression.

“He played pretty well,” Nickerson said. “He made his plays in the open field and was around the ball a whole bunch. That’s what you expect out of your middle linebacker.”

The typical relationship between a defensive coordinator and middle linebacker exists for Nickerson this season. But it’s far from typical considering said middle linebacker is his son, Hardy.

“His dad was a student of the game,” Illinois coach Lovie Smith said of the former All-Pro linebacker. “He knew what he was supposed to do every play and then it was left up to his athletic ability to make plays.

“I see that a lot with young Hardy. He’s the quarterback of our defense. He can get us in and out of better defenses. He sets the tone for everything we do.”

For the elder Nickerson, getting the chance to have an up-close view of how his son played in the Illini’s 52-3 win against the Racers — and in the first game at Illinois for both Nickersons — made him a proud papa by the time last Saturday night arrived.

“After the game, of course you have a moment where you go, ‘Man, that was pretty cool,’” he said. “When you’re in the game, shoot, I’m thinking about the next call and what their plan of attack might be for the next series. I didn’t have much time to think about that at all, but afterwards, it was pretty cool.”

The moment was made more special for the younger Nickerson with his older sister, Ashleigh, in town for the season opener. Add in mom Ashley’s cooking at the Nickersons’ downtown Champaign residence, and it capped off an enjoyable Saturday for the Nickerson brood.

“Right after the game we just kind of hung out as family,” Nickerson said. “I hadn’t seen my older sister since I moved out here in July, so it was good to see her.”

The younger Nickerson is still adapting and adjusting to life in central Illinois, along with getting acclimated to his new teammates, but his play in the opener didn’t miss a beat after starring the past three seasons at California.

He made a game-high 11 tackles and was seemingly involved in nearly every play, showing good burst from sideline to sideline and sound tackling fundamentals, too.

Getting a convincing win and soaking in Memorial Stadium for the first time added to the elation the younger Nickerson felt last Saturday.

“It was very special,” he said. “To go out there and play well as a team and get a win was amazing, but just to see our fans out there, too, was very exciting. We fed off them all game. I’m more excited for this game (against North Carolina) with the night game and to see how our fans turn out.”

Yes, the night game with the Tar Heels this Saturday — slated for a 6:42 p.m. kickoff, to be precise — has most everyone’s attention around Memorial Stadium. Same with the 50,000-plus fans who are expected to enter the Illini’s home venue in the program’s first home nonconference game against a Power 5 opponent in five years.

“I see a very athletic offense that will spread you out,” the younger Nickerson said of the Tar Heels. “It has a good running game with two backs and a lot of wide receivers who can make plays. It’s going to be a game where we have to hone in on our responsibilities and every guy does their job.”

Containing Elijah Hood and T.J. Logan in the run game, while also trying to limit what North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubisky does both in the air and on the ground, is imperative for the Illini. Much of that responsibility will fall on both Nickersons.

“They’re a very potent offense,” the elder Nickerson said. “They’re fast with a quick tempo. They’re athletic all across the board. They can move the ball and put points on the board. Our guys can’t wait to get after it.”