Tate: Scheduling woes hurting Big Ten West

Screwball scheduling will confuse everyone when it comes to ranking 2016 college football teams. Particularly in the Big Ten.

Best example: Wisconsin, as it showed against LSU, is probably a better team than Minnesota in the Big Ten’s West Division. But:

— The Badgers will begin Big Ten play vs. Michigan State, Michigan, Ohio State and Iowa. Consecutive clashes with the league’s four best teams could knock the Badgers out of the race almost before it begins.

— Minnesota opened by beating Pac-12 also-ran Oregon State (2-10 last year), and won’t play MSU, Michigan or OSU this season. Instead, the Gophers get likely East also-rans Maryland, Rutgers and Penn State.

That is an astounding disparity. Before their season-ending trip to newly upgraded Wisconsin, the Gophers will play one currently-ranked team all season — Iowa — and will get the Hawkeyes at home. Geesh!



Changes would help

Let’s concede that Big Ten schedule makers have a difficult job.

But it’s not a fair race for the championship if they don’t take historic talent levels into consideration. That’s what they did in balancing the original Leaders-Legends divisions. They equalized the divisions based on traditional performances and perceptions.

Public confusion brought about an appropriate geographical adjustment in 2014, but there’s still a way to spread East powerhouses MSU, Michigan and OSU in a relatively fair way into West schedules.

Every West team should play at least one of them, and nobody should play all three. Not if you want anything resembling a legitimate West champion.

As it stands, Iowa is the West favorite with quality returnees from a team that started 12-0 last season — when, by the way, the Hawkeyes had the good fortune of playing Easterners Maryland and Indiana in what was then an eight-game conference schedule. No Ohio State, no Michigan and no Michigan State until the Big Ten playoff.

This Hawkeyes club faces two ranked opponents in Wisconsin at home Oct. 22 and Michigan at home Nov. 12. That’s it. It travels to Penn State and low-ranked Rutgers in the East.



Title goes through Columbus

Excuse me, but I have always been reluctant to crown anyone the undisputed champion in the Big Ten if they don’t play Ohio State. Somewhere along the way, that’s been ground into me.

For example, Northwestern’s 1995 club rebounded from an early loss to Miami (Ohio) to go 8-0 in the Big Ten, but didn’t play the 11-2 Buckeyes. And when the Wildcats were co-champs in 2000, they fell to TCU, Purdue and Iowa, didn’t play OSU and lost 66-17 to Nebraska in the Alamo Bowl.

For the record, NU is 1-29 against Ohio State since 1972, and has been outscored by the Buckeyes 245-64 since the Wildcats’ four-overtime win in 2004.

The Oct. 29 trip to Columbus will mark only the second game against the Buckeyes in eight seasons.

With MSU also on tap, Pat Fitzgerald’s club faces tough sledding.

Maybe, to be fair, the West standings should only count for the six games they play among themselves. That’s a better idea than the disparity we see between Wisconsin and Minnesota.



Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com.