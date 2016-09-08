Big Ten football glance: Hardee back in action

Image Gallery: Illinois Football vs Murray State » more Photo by: Rick Danzl Block I spells out LOVIE during half time at Memorial Stadium in Champaign Saturday Sept. 3, 2016. Other Related Content Big Ten football glance: Lovie preps for debut

SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: JUSTIN HARDEE

CHAMPAIGN — The catch was nothing spectacular, although the run after showed Justin Hardee’s speed.

But more importantly for Hardee, his lone 31-yard reception against Murray State represented the end of his time away from football.

“It felt good, and I wish I could have scored,” Hardee said. “I’m always hungry for more, but I was just grateful that I was able to get the first down for my team.”

The fifth-year wide receiver at Illinois missed all of the 2015 season because of a broken foot. Before he took a short pass from Wes Lunt and sprinted upfield with the ball in the second quarter last Saturday at Memorial Stadium, the last reception the Cleveland native made happened back at the 2014 Heart of Dallas Bowl.

“He’s been through a lot,” Illinois running back Kendrick Foster said. “He plays with a bigger chip on his shoulder than I do. He’s just a great guy, too. For me, we spend a lot of time together. He shows so much maturity and what a fifth-year leader should do.”

Hardee has thrived academically at Illinois, already earning two degrees in addition to pursuing a second master’s degree this semester. He’s also overcome the death of his mother, Estella Perryman, shortly after the 2013 season ended when Perryman died after a lengthy battle with lung disease.

“Everything that’s happened in his life,” Illinois quarterback Wes Lunt said, “with his mom passing away, and how he’s handled it with such class and a strong mind is pretty inspiring.”

Hardee said he was eager to finally return to playing after having to watch from the sidelines last season.

“It was kind of nerves, but then it felt normal because I’m used to playing on those types of stages,” he said. “It felt good to be back out there with my team.”

With Illinois emphasizing the run game more this season under Lovie Smith, the 6-foot-1, 200-pound Hardee wasn’t guaranteed a prominent role on offense. His first three seasons with the Illini never saw him catch more than 20 passes in a campaign, but his speed, blocking ability and leadership have him starting along with Malik Turner.

Lunt completed passes to nine different Illini against Murray State, with six of those going to wide receivers. Turner will likely see the full attention of North Carolina’s secondary Saturday night thanks to his two-touchdown performance in the season opener.

Hardee, though, could hurt an opposing secondary with his speed. Lunt said Hardee ran the 40-yard dash in 4.3 seconds this past offseason during winter workouts.

“I know he’s very fast,” Lunt said. “This week, we expect a lot of big plays from him being a speedy guy on the outside. You saw what he did when he caught it in the flat and took it 30 yards (against Murray State). We’re expecting that from him again.”

Hardee’s breakout game with the Illini transpired during the second contest of the 2014 season, when he hauled in six catches for 110 yards and his only touchdown so far at Illinois.

While he might be hard-pressed to duplicate that effort against the Tar Heels, Smith knows Hardee’s role is bigger than the number of receptions and receiving yards he might accumulate Saturday.

“What you need a veteran to do is show up every day and be a leader by example,” Smith said. “If he’s vocal, that’s a good thing, but you need him to show by his play. Justin has done that throughout. He’s one of our leaders. He’s that way in practice every day, and you want to see it on the football field. It’s a good start for him.”

PICKS TO CLICK

Each week, college football writers Bob Asmussen and Matt Daniels scour the schedule for the best game ... and the worst. Here are their picks for Week 2:

Bob says ...

Game of the Week: Arkansas at TCU. When the Razorbacks and Horned Frogs were in the Southwest Conference (ask your parents), they played every year. And Arkansas dominated, winning 22 in a row at one point. Now, the shoe is on the other hoof/claw. TCU has been the better program in recent years, and it is the ranked team going into the game, not Arkansas. Bret Bielema, who made a strange choice when he left Madison for Fayetteville, is still trying to bring the program back. The Razorbacks needed a late touchdown last week to avoid an upset loss to Louisiana Tech. That is not the way for Bielema to gain believers.

Game of the Weak: Lamar at Houston. Speaking of old Southwest Conference schools, don’t forget about the Cougars. A week after stunning Oklahoma, Houston hurts its playoff chances with a home game against the Cardinals. No offense to Lamar, which was fun to watch when Billy Tubbs coached ... the basketball team. The Cardinals lost their opener 38-14 to Coastal Carolina. If Houston coach Tom Herman feels like it, his team can score 100. Tubbs would have tried.

Matt says ...

Game of the Week: Virginia Tech vs. Tennessee. Not a whole lot of great options to choose from after many proclaimed last weekend the greatest opener in the history of the sport. This game vaults to the top not because both are ranked in the Top 25 — the Volunteers check in at No. 17, and the Hokies are unranked — but because of the venue. Bristol Motor Speedway will host the nonconference showdown, with an estimated 150,000 people coming to watch. Let’s hope the (caution) flags don’t show up and the (replay) crews don’t receive too much notoriety.

Game of the Weak: Boston College at Massachusetts. Too bad the Jimmy Garoppolo-led Patriots play at Arizona on Sunday instead of at Gillette Stadium, which is where the two woebegone FBS programs in Massachusetts will meet Saturday. Yes, both teams suffered close losses in Week 1, with the Eagles falling 17-14 to Georgia Tech in Dublin and the Minutemen stumbling 24-7 at Florida. But both teams are coming off forgettable 3-9 seasons a year ago. If you’re looking for a silver lining, at least this one can’t end in a tie.