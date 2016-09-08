Bob Asmussen's Huddle Up (Week 1, 2016)

Image Gallery: Illinois Football vs Murray State » more Photo by: Rick Danzl Block I spells out LOVIE during half time at Memorial Stadium in Champaign Saturday Sept. 3, 2016.

Each week, college football writer — and AP Top 25 and Heisman Trophy voter — Bob Asmussen breaks down the sport he loves:

Team of the Week

Houston

No question, playing in its home city helped in the opener against Oklahoma. But that is not the reason the Cougars knocked off the Sooners on Saturday. Houston is the better team. Simple as that. Greg Ward Jr. outplayed Baker Mayfield, throwing for 321 yards and two touchdowns. Give extra credit to Houston’s special teams. Brandon Wilson’s 100-yard touchdown return of a missed Oklahoma field goal gave Houston a nine-point lead. Houston’s defense, overlooked because of its outstanding offense, sacked Mayfield five times. Houston is now in serious contention for one of the playoff spots. Win the rest of its games and it’s hard to imagine keeping the team out. Coach Tom Herman said it wasn’t a signature win for the Cougars. H.U. respectfully disagrees.



Team of the Weak

LSU

All of that offseason love for Les Miles, wiped out by a bad day at Lambeau Field. It happens, but usually to teams named the Lions, Vikings and Bears. LSU got a typical solid performance from Heisman candidate Leonard Fournette, who ran for 138 yards. But quarterback Brandon Harris struggled, throwing a pair of interceptions, including the game-clincher in the final minute. LSU lineman Josh Boutte made it worse with a nasty blindside hit of Wisconsin’s D’Cota Dixon that brought a quick ejection. “Classy losers” is not a term used often about the Tigers.



Fantastic Four

If the playoffs started today, these teams would be in:

1. Alabama

Apparently, the defending national champions are not going to give up the fancy trophy without a fight. Despite huge losses to graduation and the NFL, the Fighting Sabans just keep rolling. We can point to the weakening SEC, but Alabama will never be a part of that talk. Freshman quarterback Jalen Hurts, the new starter, threw two touchdown passes and ran for two more scores in a blowout win against Southern Cal. (Note to self: Don’t be fooled by the Trojans again). Damien Harris did a dandy job replacing last year’s Heisman winner Derrick Henry at running back, bopping for 138 yards on just nine carries. The Crimson Tide figures to improve to 2-0 Saturday at home against Western Kentucky. But don’t be surprised if Jeff Brohm’s team hangs close for part of the game.

2. Clemson

OK, that was close. A year after dominating college football, the Tigers got a scare from the Tigers (Auburn version). Who knows what would have happened if T.J. Neal had played more for Auburn (see Twitter rant). Thankfully for Clemson, Deshaun Watson is back for another year. H.U.’s Heisman pick in 2015 is off to a good start this season. He threw for 248 yards and a touchdown. The Tigers will be able to name the score this week against Troy.

3. Ohio State

The Buckeyes named the score against Bowling Green in the opener. They went with “A lot.” Actually, 77 points doesn’t seem too crazy for the Buckeyes, who showed the playoff committee they haven’t lost anything. Remember, Ohio State had a bulk of last year’s starters picked in the NFL draft. If all eligible players had returned, the Buckeyes would have been an overwhelming preseason No. 1. Urban Meyer and his Kentucky-basketball-like machine continue to bring in pro-ready players. The rest of the Big Ten should encourage Meyer to the try the NFL. As long as he is around, everybody else is playing for second.

4. Florida State

In the first quarter of Monday’s game against Mississippi, the proper question was: What’s wrong with the Florida State offense? The Seminoles trailed by 22 points and appeared to be in serious trouble. But after a rough start for freshman quarterback Deondre Francois, it all came together for Jimbo Fisher’s team. The coach lost his voice, but not the game as Florida State rallied for an 11-point win. The Seminoles host FCS power Charleston Southern on Saturday. Florida State will win by 40.



Flunking four

The worst of the worst:

128. Mississippi State

128 At least the Bulldogs made Southern Alabama’s year. The Jaguars got a late touchdown from Gerald Everett to take the lead. Still, Mississippi State had a chance to win in the final seconds on a 28-yard field goal. But Westin Graves’ try clanged off the upright, and the Bulldogs dropped the home game in what was a bad opening week for the SEC. Dan Mullen’s team might stay down for a while. It plays South Carolina this week and at LSU the next. An 0-3 start is possible.

127. Iowa State

In Matt Campbell’s debut, the Cyclones gave up a late touchdown in a 25-20 loss to FCS school Northern Iowa. Former Illini quarterback Aaron Bailey led the way for the Panthers, throwing for 135 yards and running for another 114. The Cyclones are looking at 0-for-Iowa with Saturday’s game against the Hawkeyes. Good thing Drake isn’t on the schedule.

126. Washington State

Mike Leach’s Cougars are supposed to be a challenger in the Pac-12 North. Not if they play the way they did against Eastern Washington. Gage Gubrud threw for 474 yards and five touchdowns as the Eagles won in Pullman. Gubrud also ran for 77 yards and a sixth score. Washington State’s Luke Falk tried to keep up with 418 yards and four touchdowns, but the Cougars allowed 606 total yards. Even in the defensively challenged Pac-12, that won’t get it done.

125. Charlotte

The 49ers lost 70-14 in their opener. The bad news: It could have bene much worse. The Cardinals led 56-0 at halftime before sympathetic Bobby Petrino called off the dogs. Or is it birds? Charlotte was outgained 663 to 208. The school is relatively new to the FBS. Games like this will make others reconsider moving up.



Conference call

Ranking the leagues from top to bottom:

CONFERENCE FINAL 2015

1. Big Ten 1

2. Big 12 4

3. ACC 2

4. American 6

5. SEC 3

6. Pac-12 5

7. Mountain West 8

8. MAC 7

9. Sun Belt 10

10. Conference USA 9

Heisman ballot

1. Greg Ward Jr., Houston — When you help beat H.U.’s preseason No. 1 Oklahoma, you earn a place at the top of the award list. The competition gets much easier the rest of the way for Ward, which will enhance his numbers but hurt the perception of his performance. Houston knows all about the Heisman. Andre Ware was an easy winner back in the day.

2. Nick Chubb, Georgia — It wouldn’t be a Heisman Watch without one of the Bulldogs contending. The running back, returning from a devastating knee injury, gained 222 yards against North Carolina. Was it more Chubb or the Tar Heels’ lackluster defense? We will find out later. But the Bulldog is clearly healthy and ready for a big season.

3. J.T. Barrett, Ohio State — If Urban Meyer’s goal was to set his star up for a trophy dash, mission accomplished. Barrett was part of seven touchdowns in the opening blowout win against Bowling Green. He will have oodles of chances to impress the voters against good teams. The Buckeyes play Oklahoma and have a loaded Big Ten schedule.



Random thoughts

Props to Big Ten

Las Vegas oddsmakers like the national championship chances of Jim Delany’s conference. According to Bovada, Ohio State and Michigan are the third- and fifth-most likely teams, respectively, to walk away with the end-of-season hardware. Ohio State is at 61/2-1, and Michigan is 10-1. Obviously, Alabama is the favorite at 4-1, followed by Florida State (6-1) and Clemson (tied with Ohio State at 13-2). After Houston’s win against Oklahoma, it went from 66-1 to 18-1. There are other Big Ten teams on the board. Iowa is 33-1, Wisconsin is 50-1 and Michigan State is 66-1. If you like long shots, you can take Indiana or Maryland, both at 500-1.



MAC out of whack

Talk all you want about the lack of divisional balance in the Big Ten. H.U. will argue it isn’t as great as everyone thinks. There is a league with a bigger balance issue: the MAC. In the opening week of the season, the West went 5-1 and the East was 1-5. The lone loss for the West was Northern Illinois’ triple-overtime game at Wyoming. Part of it, of course, was the caliber of the competition. Bowling Green lost to Ohio State, Miami (Ohio) lost to Iowa and Kent State lost to Penn State. But it clear the West, led by Western Michigan and Toledo, has the better set of teams.



’Hawks squawk

Yes, that is Kansas listed toward the top of the Big 12 standings. A year after a winless season, the Jayhawks didn’t wait long to end their losing streak. The 55-6 win against Rhode Island was the first for Kansas since Nov. 8, 2014. It was also David Beaty’s first victory as Kansas coach. He had to stop during his postgame press conference to wipe away tears. Montell Cozart threw three touchdown passes for the Jayhawks. Kansas will try to improve to 2-0 with a winnable game Saturday against Ohio.