Smoot looks to put UI football 'back on the map'

Image Gallery: Illinois Football vs Murray State » more Photo by: Rick Danzl Block I spells out LOVIE during half time at Memorial Stadium in Champaign Saturday Sept. 3, 2016. Other Related Content Big Ten football glance: Hardee back in action

CHAMPAIGN — Even back in late July at Big Ten Media Days, North Carolina was on the mind of Dawuane Smoot.

Sure, Illinois had to take care of Murray State first — and the Illini did, easily — before thinking of welcoming the Tar Heels to Memorial Stadium this weekend.

For Smoot, the Illinois defensive end touted as a possible first-round pick at the 2017 NFL draft, Saturday night’s game can’t come soon enough.

“It’s rematch time,” Smoot said.

Fast forward to this week, and Smoot is still vying for his first sack of the season against North Carolina after registering a team-best eight last season. Illinois compiled six sacks against Murray State, but Smoot wasn’t able to bring down a quarterback.

Still, the 6-foot-3, 255-pound Smoot felt he played “a pretty good game,” despite committing three penalties and only corralling one tackle.

“I was able to cause a little distraction,” he said. “Honestly, I feel like that’s my job as a teammate, just to open up those gaps for my teammates.

“We were still able to get six sacks. As long as we’re all eating, it doesn’t matter.”

Current Oakland Raiders defensive lineman and former Illini Jihad Ward often mimicked like he was eating after making a sack or a big play during his two seasons at Illinois.

Smoot and his fellow defensive linemen want to keep intact the high standard placed upon them.

“It’s an honor just knowing that everyone is depending on us to start the whole hype and get everyone going,” Smoot said. “We’re really taking those steps to get there.”

Smoot is also eager to play the Tar Heels since one of his favorite players growing up, Julius Peppers, formerly suited up for North Carolina.

“He’s always been influential to my game,” Smoot said. “I’ve really been modeling my game after his. It’d be great if we could meet one day.”

Smoot and Peppers have an instant connection in Lovie Smith, who coached Peppers for three seasons with the Chicago Bears.

Once the 2016 NFL Draft ended, speculation turned to next year’s draft. And Smoot started hearing his name mentioned often among the first 32 picks.

“I’m happy for him because just going back to last year, his name wasn’t out there as much,” Illinois defensive tackle Rob Bain said. “You just wake up one day and see that he’s projected to go high in the draft, it’s different, but he’s done a good job handling all of it.

“He’s the same guy. He hasn’t let all that change his work ethic or attitude.”

Smith has said repeatedly the strength of his first Illinois team is the defensive line. Smoot plays an important role in that equation.“He is a player that’s going to play a long time in the league,” Smith said.

“He realizes that. If he has the type of year he’s capable of having, it’s going to help us win a lot of football games.”

What makes Smoot so valuable on the field?

“It’s hard to find pass rushers, especially outside pass rushers, whether it be with speed off the edge, which he can do, or power in the middle,” Smith said. “You need one great signature move and then a counter off of that.

“He has both of those. With a non-stop motor, that’s a pretty good combination.”

Smoot’s first three seasons at Illinois have only produced one bowl game appearance and three losing seasons, but Smoot wants to change the program’s national perception. A win against North Carolina would go a long way towards accomplishing that goal.

“It’s about time for us to get back on the map,” he said. “We’re past due. It’s time for us to finally take that step and be in a big bowl game again.”