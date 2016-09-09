Final word: Fedora not a first-time visitor

CHAMPAIGN — A week after missing the season opener with a minor knee injury, Illinois center Joe Spencer will be back in the starting lineup Saturday night against North Carolina, Illinois coach Lovie Smith said following Friday’s workout.



“It was a short-term injury,” Smith said. “He practiced all this week. He’s good to go. No issues.



“He looked good. If he had trouble, we wouldn’t be starting him. We feel good about where he is. He was really close last week.”



With Spencer starting, Nick Allegretti moves back to guard.



The Illini practiced for about an hour Friday. The session started on the Memorial Stadium turf but moved to the Irwin Indoor Practice Facility when heavy rains hit late in the afternoon.



“That’s why you need an indoor facility,” Smith said. “When bad weather comes, you don’t want to have to stop and make major adjustments. So, we just slide in.”



After the workout, which ended about 5:15 p.m., the Illini left for their customary dinner at the Champaign Country Club. Last week’s team dinner was the first for Smith as Illinois head coach.



“They did an awesome job,” Smith said.



From there, the team spent Friday night at the Hyatt Place in downtown Champaign.



“Everything was exactly how you want it to be,” Smith said.



The Illini will wear orange helmets, orange jerseys and orange pants for Saturday night’s game. North Carolina will wear all white.



Illinois offensive coordinator Garrick McGee was the guest speaker at Friday’s Illini Quarterback Club luncheon. A crowd of 250 at the Hawthorn Suites heard from McGee, safety Taylor Barton and former Illini linebacker J Leman, who is working Saturday’s game for BTN.



“Any time I get the opportunity to come out and represent our program and represent Coach Smith, I take a lot of pride in it,” McGee said. “I’m not sure if everyone realizes it, but we’ve got a huge game (Saturday night). Not too many times do you get the opportunity to get yourself known, get everybody looking at you and grab the public’s eye. (Saturday night) is that opportunity for us.



“We understand what’s at stake.”



The North Carolina travel party was scheduled to arrive early Friday evening.



There was no stopping at Memorial Stadium for the Tar Heels. Coach Larry Fedora never takes his team to the opponent’s home the day before a game.



The team spent Friday night at Champaign’s Hawthorn Suites. It will be the headquarters for every team visiting Champaign-Urbana this season.



Fedora isn’t a first-time visitor to C-U. He was Ron Zook’s first offensive coordinator at Illinois but left shortly after arriving to take a higher-paying position at Oklahoma State.



While he knows Memorial Stadium and the Illinois campus, Fedora isn’t as familiar with Smith. They will meet Saturday for the first time.



“I know Lovie played high school ball at Big Sandy (Texas) back in the day, and they were really good,” Fedora said. “I think two or three state championships, and his head high school coach was a position coach at the college that I played at (Austin College). I got to know him, and he always had great things to say about Lovie Smith, so I look forward to meeting him.”



Fedora’s team hosted the Illini in Chapel Hill last season in the teams’ previous meeting. He remembers the personnel.



“Well, they’re still very, very talented in the defensive line,” Fedora said. “I mean, it’s the same guys that played against us last year, and we thought they were really good last year, the defensive line.



“One thing I can tell you about Lovie Smith is he’s not going to be real exotic in what he does. His guys are going to know what to do, and they’re going to play really hard.”



Former Illini strength coach Lou Hernandez, who has the same job at North Carolina, returned to C-U with the Tar Heels.



He planned to visit with Father Luke Spannagel, who presided over Hernandez’s wedding and baptized his two children.



“He’s number one on the list,” Hernandez said.



There were a couple of food stops he wanted to make, too. During his time at Illinois, he was a frequent visitor to the Subway on Neil Street. And Monical’s knew his usual order (pepperoni and black olives).



“I think my wife (Kristin) is going to sneak me in a pizza,” Hernandez said.



Several eras worth of former Illinois basketball players will be on campus this weekend for a program reunion, ranging from representatives of the Class of 1950 to a more recent grad like Tyler Griffey.



The former Illini will be recognized during the first quarter of Saturday’s game after an alumni tailgate that is taking the place of a more formal outing at coach John Groce’s home because of the 6:42 p.m. kickoff against the Tar Heels. The 2016-17 Illinois hoops team also will be in attendance and recognized during the game.



Other alumni expected Saturday include Brian Randle, Calvin Brock, Robert Archibald, T.J. Wheeler, Nate Mast, Brooks Taylor, Deon Thomas, Stephen Bardo, Kendall Gill, Doug Altenberger, Tony Wysinger, Quinn Richardson and Perry Range.













